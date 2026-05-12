European Retail Banking Market Report 2026: Net Interest Margin and Macroeconomic Forecasts

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Banking Regional Report: Europe 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the European retail banking sector, focusing on both key similarities and differences across markets within the region. It examines the largest banks within each market, encompassing essential banking statistics such as average net interest margin along with macroeconomic forecasts. This analytical approach provides a robust understanding of each country's economy and retail banking sector.

Product concentration in Europe maintains a moderate profile when compared to global counterparts. While some markets leverage universal banking models to enhance cross-sell opportunities, regulatory transparency paired with consumer comfort in maintaining multiple provider relationships curtail aggressive product bundling. Stronger relationship depth is apparent where advisory traditions persist and banks position themselves as enduring financial partners. The strategic potential lies in cultivating ecosystem coherence and maintaining perceived relevance, rather than imposing product consolidation.

Report Scope:

Funding stability is a feature with robust loan-to-deposit profiles, yet forward growth expectations appear moderate.

Concentrated markets maintain pricing power, effectively converting rate benefits into profitability and advocacy; conversely, fragmented systems face challenges with scale efficiencies and pricing discipline.

Challenger banks, prevalent in select markets, have heightened standards for service and transparency, triggering an increase in digital investment. Success hinges on clarity in customer experience and ecosystem integration rather than a vast product range.

Reasons to Buy:

Stay informed about the macroeconomic trends influencing the retail banking sector in Europe.

Identify the most promising opportunities by benchmarking countries based on criteria such as average net interest margin and market concentration.

Gain insights into the variations in consumer research methods, average tenure, and channel usage across different European countries.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ING

Rabobank

BNP Paribas

Societe Generale

Banco Santander

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Revolut

N26

PayPal

Apple Pay

Tesco

Sainsbury's

Nordea Bank

Danske Bank

Ulster Bank

La Caxia

Bankia

mBank

PKO Bank

UniCredit

Banco Polpular

ABN Amro

Bunq

Knab

Monzo

Starling

UBI Banca

HSBC

Credit Agricole

Caisse des Depots et Consignations

Groupe BPCE

German Savings Banks Association

UBS

BBVA

Lloyds

Deutsche

Sberbank Rosii

Barclays

Swedbank

Bank Polski

Bank Pekao

Argenta

NatWest

AIB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfetk8

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