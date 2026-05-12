Eightfold Ushers in the Golden Age of HR Software with Launch of TalentForge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI , the pioneer of AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced a bold new chapter in its innovation journey at Cultivate 2026: TalentForge. This transformative platform redefines how enterprises build, deploy, and scale HR technology with talent intelligence. In addition, the new 360 Interview for AI Interviewer and Workforce Readiness accelerate the shift to the infinite workforce.

For nearly a decade, Eightfold has led the industry through multiple waves of innovation, each one redefining what enterprise HR technology could do. Today, the company takes its next defining step, positioning itself at the forefront of what it calls the “Golden Age of Software,” where enterprises can build software that fits their workforce. Eightfold sees this shift accelerating, predicting that 90% of enterprise software will be custom built in the future – and with TalentForge, Eightfold is giving enterprises the foundation to begin that journey today.

"Eightfold has always been at the forefront of innovation in HR, from introducing AI, to agentic workflows, and now AI-powered software creation," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO of Eightfold AI. "With TalentForge, we're empowering enterprises to move beyond the limitations of packaged software and enter a new era where they can build exactly what they need."

“Building an adaptable HR tech ecosystem has often felt like laying tracks in front of a moving train, requiring an army of HR-IT engineers,” said Abhinav Shrivastava, Research Manager, Talent Acquisition and Strategy at IDC. “AI-empowered application development democratizes and shortens the customization lifecycle, allowing organizations to quickly operationalize new capabilities to respond to rapid tech advancements and dynamic market conditions.”

TalentForge: Custom-Fit HR, Powered by Global Talent Intelligence

While HR workflows may be standard, the workforces they support are not. A manufacturing organization and a healthcare provider require fundamentally different digital experiences to succeed. TalentForge ends the era of 'Generic Software' by providing the foundation to build solutions native to unique organizational requirements.

“The ability to build software that fits an enterprise’s workforce will help us transform how we assist clients to realize value faster, creating the experiences that matter most to them,” said Manoj Mishra, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer for Human Capital, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “This ability to tailor to the specific industry, sector or subsector needs of our clients is incredibly powerful for us as providers, and a game changer for enterprises.”

By centralizing global talent intelligence into an adaptable, open framework, the platform empowers enterprises to move beyond the constraints of traditional software and build a proprietary talent infrastructure designed for the specific demands of the workforce.

“We are still navigating a fragmented landscape of HR tools, and now agents, that often fail to create a true end-to-end experience,” said Ilja Bitterling, VP Skills Intelligence & Performance Management, Deutsche Telekom. “Instead of forcing our processes to adapt to software, TalentForge gives us the opportunity to build solutions that fit our business, connect our workflows, and deliver experiences end to end. For large enterprises, this is a game changer: cloud solutions that finally adapt to the complexity of the organization, not the other way around.”

Reinventing Interviewing: 360 Interview for AI Interviewer

Eightfold's AI Interviewer has rapidly emerged as one of the leading AI-driven interviewing solutions in the market, reducing time-to-hire from weeks to days while improving candidate experience and consistency. Building on this success, Eightfold is introducing 360 Interview, a new capability inside AI Interviewer that combines multiple interview types into a single conversation.

Traditional interview processes were architected around human constraints and multiple rounds, divided ownership, and evaluations that varied by who was available and when. Powered by Eightfold Talent Intelligence, the AI Interviewer reads the role, automatically builds the correct interview framework, and conducts a comprehensive, adaptive session covering functional, coding, and language evaluation in one unified interview. The result is a comprehensive, role-aware interview available at any scale, 24/7, on a SOC 2 and ISO 42001 certified framework with full audit logs and score explainability.

Workforce Readiness: Turning Insight into Enterprise Action

Most organizations struggle to improve or even understand their AI adoption, relying on lagging surveys and anecdotes in a landscape that is constantly evolving. Eightfold’s Workforce Readiness changes this dynamic by turning silent talent data into strategic signals. CHROs get a real-time view of how AI is being adopted and where productivity is being unlocked across the enterprise to drive this critical transformation. Instead of static insights, Workforce Readiness addresses this challenge at an agentic scale. By gathering conversational insights on how employees use AI, the platform upskills every individual with personalized development plans via a coaching agent. The empowered CHRO gains a direct loop to action, tracking data-driven progress on organizational AI adoption.

Eightfold's message to the market is clear: the Infinite Workforce is no longer a vision, it is something organizations can build toward today. With TalentForge, 360 Interview, and Workforce Readiness, Eightfold gives enterprises everything they need to build, adopt, and upskill on AI, reimagining how work itself gets done.

Read Full Blog Here: https://eightfold.ai/blog/introducing-talentforge/

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human led. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

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