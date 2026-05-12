Questex’s Sensors Converge 2026 Wraps with Nearly 5,000 Registrants, Showcasing the Rise of Edge AI and Intelligent, Connected Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge, North America’s premier event dedicated to sensors and sensing technologies, concluded last week at the Santa Clara Convention Center, bringing together nearly 5,000 engineers, developers, and technology leaders for three days of innovation, collaboration, and hands-on learning.
With a nearly sold-out expo floor of over 160 exhibitors, and expanded programming, Sensors Converge delivered strong momentum and high engagement, reinforcing its role as the industry’s central hub for sensing, processing, and connectivity.
“We’re very pleased with how this year’s event came together,” said David Drain, Show Director, Questex. “Thank you to our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors for making Sensors Converge 2026 such a strong and engaging experience. It’s great to see the continued collaboration across the community and the meaningful conversations happening onsite.”
Smarter Sensors, More Connected Systems
A defining theme across Sensors Converge was the rapid evolution of smarter sensors and increasingly connected, intelligent systems, driven by advances in edge AI and embedded processing.
Pankaj Kedia, Founder and Managing Partner, 2468 Ventures emphasized this shift, noting: “AI cannot work if it can’t read and write—sensors are doing both.” Once viewed as commodity components, sensors are now emerging as a critical point of differentiation and value creation across industries.
Edge AI Moves from Concept to Deployment
The rise of edge AI was a central focus throughout the event, with speakers outlining how intelligence is increasingly being embedded directly into devices.
- Pete Bernard of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION described the current moment as the “steam engine age of AI,” where collaborative model training and node-level learning are advancing without reliance on cloud connectivity.
- Cristian Ionescu-Catrina of Bosch Sensortec highlighted how smart sensors are now capable of running inference and making decisions locally, enabling real-time responsiveness and reducing latency.
Vision for the Future: Next-Gen Devices and Scaled Innovation
In a standout keynote, Omar Abed, CTO of TDK InvenSense, explored the future of next-generation smart devices, including scalable smart glasses and emerging form factors—highlighting how rapid advances in system efficiency are accelerating innovation cycles beyond traditional expectations.
High-Energy Expo Floor and Expanding Ecosystem
The expo floor reflected these trends in action, featuring over 160 exhibitors, including more than 50 new companies, showcasing technologies across sensors, AI/ML, embedded systems, and connectivity.
Attendees experienced:
- Live demos across robotics, edge AI, and autonomous systems
- Hands-on product evaluation and comparison
- Real-time conversations driving partnerships and pipeline
- Startup Zone, highlighting next-generation sensing companies
- EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion, showcasing real-world edge AI deployments
Expanded Programming and New Event Features
Sensors Converge 2026 introduced several new and enhanced experiences that contributed to its strong momentum:
- Expanded New Technology Breakfast, offering deeper access to emerging innovations
- Hands-on workshops, enabling engineers to build and deploy real solutions from STMicroelectronics and Avnet
- Converge Main Stage and Live Theater, delivering continuous, on-floor programming
Recognizing Excellence and Industry Leadership
The event also celebrated innovation through the Best of Sensors Awards, honoring companies, technologies, and individuals driving the industry forward.
View the winners here.
View the Rising Stars here.
Looking Ahead to 2027
Building on this year’s momentum, Sensors Converge will return to Santa Clara June 8–10, 2027, continuing to expand its role as the leading destination for engineers and innovators shaping the future of intelligent systems. Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact msandberg@questex.com.
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About Sensors Converge
Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com.
About Questex
Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.
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