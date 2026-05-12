Questex’s Sensors Converge 2026 Wraps with Nearly 5,000 Registrants, Showcasing the Rise of Edge AI and Intelligent, Connected Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge, North America’s premier event dedicated to sensors and sensing technologies, concluded last week at the Santa Clara Convention Center, bringing together nearly 5,000 engineers, developers, and technology leaders for three days of innovation, collaboration, and hands-on learning.

With a nearly sold-out expo floor of over 160 exhibitors, and expanded programming, Sensors Converge delivered strong momentum and high engagement, reinforcing its role as the industry’s central hub for sensing, processing, and connectivity.

“We’re very pleased with how this year’s event came together,” said David Drain, Show Director, Questex. “Thank you to our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors for making Sensors Converge 2026 such a strong and engaging experience. It’s great to see the continued collaboration across the community and the meaningful conversations happening onsite.”

Smarter Sensors, More Connected Systems

A defining theme across Sensors Converge was the rapid evolution of smarter sensors and increasingly connected, intelligent systems, driven by advances in edge AI and embedded processing.

Pankaj Kedia, Founder and Managing Partner, 2468 Ventures emphasized this shift, noting: “AI cannot work if it can’t read and write—sensors are doing both.” Once viewed as commodity components, sensors are now emerging as a critical point of differentiation and value creation across industries.

Edge AI Moves from Concept to Deployment

The rise of edge AI was a central focus throughout the event, with speakers outlining how intelligence is increasingly being embedded directly into devices.

Pete Bernard of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION described the current moment as the “steam engine age of AI,” where collaborative model training and node-level learning are advancing without reliance on cloud connectivity.

described the current moment as the “steam engine age of AI,” where collaborative model training and node-level learning are advancing without reliance on cloud connectivity. Cristian Ionescu-Catrina of Bosch Sensortec highlighted how smart sensors are now capable of running inference and making decisions locally, enabling real-time responsiveness and reducing latency.

Vision for the Future: Next-Gen Devices and Scaled Innovation

In a standout keynote, Omar Abed, CTO of TDK InvenSense, explored the future of next-generation smart devices, including scalable smart glasses and emerging form factors—highlighting how rapid advances in system efficiency are accelerating innovation cycles beyond traditional expectations.

High-Energy Expo Floor and Expanding Ecosystem

The expo floor reflected these trends in action, featuring over 160 exhibitors, including more than 50 new companies, showcasing technologies across sensors, AI/ML, embedded systems, and connectivity.

Attendees experienced:

Live demos across robotics, edge AI, and autonomous systems

Hands-on product evaluation and comparison

Real-time conversations driving partnerships and pipeline

Startup Zone, highlighting next-generation sensing companies

EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion, showcasing real-world edge AI deployments





Expanded Programming and New Event Features

Sensors Converge 2026 introduced several new and enhanced experiences that contributed to its strong momentum:

Expanded New Technology Breakfast, offering deeper access to emerging innovations

Hands-on workshops, enabling engineers to build and deploy real solutions from STMicroelectronics and Avnet

Converge Main Stage and Live Theater, delivering continuous, on-floor programming





Recognizing Excellence and Industry Leadership

The event also celebrated innovation through the Best of Sensors Awards, honoring companies, technologies, and individuals driving the industry forward.

View the winners here.

View the Rising Stars here.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Building on this year’s momentum, Sensors Converge will return to Santa Clara June 8–10, 2027, continuing to expand its role as the leading destination for engineers and innovators shaping the future of intelligent systems. Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact msandberg@questex.com.

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About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

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