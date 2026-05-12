Mobility on Demand Market Report 2026: Trends, Opportunities, Regulations, Competition, $240 Billion Revenue Roadmap

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility on Demand Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobility on Demand Market is anticipated to expand from USD 123.37 billion in 2025 to USD 240.27 billion by 2031, reflecting an 11.75% CAGR. This market represents a unified transportation system that enables users to connect with multiple transit options through one digital interface.

Growth is largely fueled by fast-paced urban development and the need for effective traffic management to alleviate gridlock. Furthermore, an increasing appetite for adaptable travel methods, coupled with state backing for eco-friendly city transit, propels market advancement. The International Association of Public Transport noted that by 2026, more than 75% of transit authorities in Europe had tested or implemented AI to enhance passenger movement and dynamic scheduling.

Despite this positive trajectory, the market encounters substantial regulatory obstacles related to data privacy. Merging diverse transit systems demands the collection of extensive personal location details, which triggers rigorous compliance challenges worldwide. Such a complicated regulatory landscape limits the ability of platforms to work together seamlessly and hinders wider market growth.

Market Driver

A noticeable transition from owning personal cars to embracing shared mobility is causing fundamental shifts in the transportation industry. People are increasingly opting for ride-hailing services to avoid the costs of parking, maintenance, and insurance. In February 2026, Lyft's 'Lyft Reports Record Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results' revealed that the company achieved a record 51.3 million riders over the year 2025, proving shared mobility's effectiveness as a main mode of transport. The consistent embrace of digital transit platforms is boosting participation in the worldwide mobility on demand sector. In 2025, Uber reported serving over 200 million active users each month who completed more than 40 million daily rides, highlighting a distinct departure from conventional vehicle dependency.

Growing ecological consciousness is speeding up the introduction of electric vehicle fleets, which in turn alters operational approaches in the industry. Service providers are adopting battery-operated vehicles to comply with stringent emissions rules and satisfy the desire for eco-friendly commuting. Transitioning to electric power cuts down carbon emissions and simultaneously boosts economic performance. As reported by InsiderPH in April 2026, via the article 'EV taxi rollout accelerates on Grab platform as fuel costs rise', electric taxis function at a 75% to 87% cheaper cost per kilometer than traditional combustion engine vehicles. Such operational cost reductions allow companies to maintain steady profitability despite fluctuating fuel costs, building a robust financial foundation for continuous market growth.

Market Challenge

Strict data privacy regulations act as a major barrier to the growth of the Global Mobility on Demand Market. Running unified transportation platforms necessitates the ongoing gathering and distribution of users' location information among different service entities. Nevertheless, rigorous regional and national data security laws introduce complicated compliance obligations. Both private companies and public agencies encounter significant financial and legal vulnerabilities when managing this confidential consumer data, making transportation networks reluctant to exchange vital information with one another.

The hesitation to connect systems restricts platform compatibility and leads to a disjointed experience for the consumer. Because operators choose to keep their data siloed to prevent privacy breaches, users are unable to utilize a single interface for mapping routes and processing payments. Furthermore, the high costs associated with adhering to diverse privacy regulations discourage new businesses from entering the market and delay geographical expansion. In 2025, the Intelligent Transportation Society of America indicated that 29% of transit organizations viewed data privacy and security as a significant hurdle for integrating AI and digital platforms. Ultimately, these regulatory burdens limit the size of transit networks and impede overall market development.

Market Trends

The introduction of self-driving robotaxis is reshaping the Global Mobility on Demand Market by removing the need for human chauffeurs. Eliminating drivers reduces continuous labor expenses, enabling companies to guarantee around-the-clock service and maximize fleet efficiency. These autonomous vehicles blend seamlessly into digital transportation apps, providing riders with consistent and uniform journeys. This evolution is pushing platform providers into the role of managing expansive networks of driverless cars. In March 2026, Mexico Business News highlighted in 'Waymo Aims for 1 Million Weekly US Robotaxi Rides by 2026' that the firm had grown its services to deliver 400,000 compensated trips weekly.

The growth of micromobility solutions designed for first- and last-mile travel is closing essential gaps within city transportation grids. Companies are introducing electric bikes and scooters to make short trips between transit stations and ultimate destinations much easier. Connecting these services decreases the public's dependence on cars for quick journeys and helps relieve congestion in heavily crowded districts. By embedding these compact transport options into comprehensive travel apps, providers can attract a wider audience via multi-modal trip capabilities. A December 2025 report by Lime, titled 'What 5 million Lime trips reveal about building better, safer streets', showed that micromobility adoption extended the average transit walkshed from 0.5 miles to 1.3 miles.

Key Market Players:

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Didi Global Inc.

Grab Holdings Limited

Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited

BlaBlaCar SAS

Gett, Inc.

FREE NOW Group GmbH

Bolt Technology OU

Via Transportation, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Mobility on Demand Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Mobility on Demand Market, By Type:

Renting

Ride-Hailing

Car Sharing

Station-Based Mobility

Mobility on Demand Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Four-Wheeler

Other Vehicles

Mobility on Demand Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

BEV

Mobility on Demand Market, By Commute Type:

Intracity

Intercity

Mobility on Demand Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $123.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $240.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0r7gf

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