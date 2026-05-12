Certara, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT). The investigation focuses on Certara’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Certara securities?

If you purchased Certara securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 11, 2026, Certara reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Certara disclosed that services revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $57.2 million, while services bookings declined 14% year-over-year to $66.6 million. In discussing the quarter, Certara stated that it saw “softer performance from Tier 1 customers in MIDD services” and that services performance was “mixed.” The Company also discussed execution and go-to-market challenges in its services business and stated, in response to a question about consistency between software and services performance, that there had been “a lot of inconsistency and back and forth” over the last few quarters.

Following this news, Certara’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Certara complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Certara stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com