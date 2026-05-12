Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 May 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

12 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 4 to 8 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-May-26FR00000732989 75736,7492XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-May-26FR00000732983 34336,7083DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-May-26FR00000732988 35937,0701XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-May-26FR00000732984 61736,9157DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-May-26FR00000732989 10037,6277XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-May-26FR00000732983 70037,6337DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-May-26FR00000732989 00037,2712XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-May-26FR00000732985 00037,1555DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-May-26FR00000732989 50037,2181XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-May-26FR00000732983 19437,2305DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 05 12_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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