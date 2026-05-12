Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 May 2026)

12 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 4 to 8 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-May-26 FR0000073298 9 757 36,7492 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-May-26 FR0000073298 3 343 36,7083 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-May-26 FR0000073298 8 359 37,0701 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-May-26 FR0000073298 4 617 36,9157 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-May-26 FR0000073298 9 100 37,6277 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-May-26 FR0000073298 3 700 37,6337 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-May-26 FR0000073298 9 000 37,2712 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-May-26 FR0000073298 5 000 37,1555 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-May-26 FR0000073298 9 500 37,2181 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-May-26 FR0000073298 3 194 37,2305 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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