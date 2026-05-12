Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 May 2026)

12 May 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 4 to 8 May 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-May-26
|FR0000073298
|9 757
|36,7492
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-May-26
|FR0000073298
|3 343
|36,7083
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-May-26
|FR0000073298
|8 359
|37,0701
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-May-26
|FR0000073298
|4 617
|36,9157
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-May-26
|FR0000073298
|9 100
|37,6277
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-May-26
|FR0000073298
|3 700
|37,6337
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-May-26
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|37,2712
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-May-26
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|37,1555
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-May-26
|FR0000073298
|9 500
|37,2181
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-May-26
|FR0000073298
|3 194
|37,2305
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment