Rosewood STEM Magnet’s Year of National Honors Draws Recognition from McComb Orthodontics West Hollywood





Ryan McComb of McComb Orthodontics West Hollywood with Friends of Rosewood STEM Elementary Board Member Katie Pisciotta, Co-President Jasmin Patterson, Board Member Ava Surkes, Co-President Anne Ramallo, Board Member Robin Prather, Board Member Laura Windell, and Board Member Lynn Salvatore (left to right). Photo by Brett Glatman.

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends of Rosewood STEM Elementary School, the parent-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting Rosewood STEM Magnet Elementary School at 503 North Croft Avenue in Los Angeles, received a $1,000 contribution from Dr. Ryan McComb DMD, MS, the West Hollywood orthodontist behind McComb Orthodontics West Hollywood.

Dr. McComb made the contribution to recognize an extraordinary year of academic distinction at a school that depends on community support to sustain programs not covered by the Los Angeles Unified School District budget, which include the school’s garden, Makerspace, library, music instruction and campus beautification.

In addition to the cash contribution, McComb Orthodontics donated two complete orthodontic treatment programs valued at $5,000 each to Friends of Rosewood STEM fundraising events: one full braces treatment to the 2026 Friends of Rosewood STEM silent auction and one full braces treatment to the 2027 Friends of Rosewood silent auction.

Rosewood STEM Magnet is the first and only LAUSD elementary school designated a STEM Magnet of Urban Planning and Design, serving students from Transitional Kindergarten through fifth grade through a project-based curriculum that draws families from throughout Los Angeles. In the 2025–26 school year, Rosewood has received its 2026 Magnet School of Distinction designation from Magnet Schools of America, one of the highest national honors awarded to public magnet schools in the country.

“Academic excellence of this caliber deserves to be celebrated, and we appreciate the generour support from McComb Orthodontics West Hollywood,” said Laura Windell, Board Member of Friends of Rosewood. “The families Dr. McComb serves along Melrose, through Beverly Grove and the Fairfax District, are the same families who walk their children through Rosewood STEM Elementary’s doors every morning.”

Dr. Ryan McComb completed his orthodontic training at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, holds board certification from the American Board of Orthodontics and has spent 14 years in clinical orthodontic practice treating more than 5,000 patients with clear braces and Invisalign at his West Hollywood practice.

McComb Orthodontics conducts more than 1,300 consultations annually and uses clear aligners for 85% of treatments. The practice serves patients along the Melrose corridor between Sycamore Avenue and La Cienega, including Beverly Grove, the Norma Triangle and the Fairfax District, with a patient community that also includes entertainment industry professionals from the Sunset Strip and to the Pacific Design Center.

“Rosewood teachers have earned national distinctions from the Los Angeles Unified School District and I am delighted to support this community,” said Dr. McComb. “Rosewood STEM is an amazing school and it is my honor to support it.”

Anyone who wants to celebrate Rosewood’s achievements and support the programs that make them possible is encouraged to make a tax-deductible contribution to friendsofrosewood.com/packet/t14462418.

Photo caption (left to right): Ryan McComb of McComb Orthodontics West Hollywood with Friends of Rosewood STEM Elementary Board Member Katie Pisciotta, Co-President Jasmin Patterson, Board Member Ava Surkes, Co-President Anne Ramallo, Board Member Robin Prather, Board Member Laura Windell, and Board Member Lynn Salvatore.

About Friends of Rosewood

Friends of Rosewood is a 501(c)(3) parent-led volunteer organization supporting Rosewood STEM Magnet Elementary School at 503 North Croft Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90048. Its fundraising supports programs not covered by the LAUSD budget, with 100% of funds directed to Rosewood STEM Magnet School programs. Tax ID: 91-2081429.

About McComb Orthodontics

McComb Orthodontics West Hollywood is a West Hollywood orthodontic practice at 926 N Sycamore Ave., Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90038, offering clear braces, Invisalign and metal braces for children, teens and adults. The practice is led by Dr. Ryan McComb DMD, MS, a Harvard School of Dental Medicine orthodontic program graduate, American Board of Orthodontics certified orthodontist and Sapphire Invisalign provider with more than 5,000 cases completed across 14 years of clinical orthodontic practice. Free consultations are available at mccomborthodontics.com/west-hollywood.

Media Contact

Eric Schwartzman

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c8c65f-9e44-43f6-b7c8-a37be321d229