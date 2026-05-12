Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds HTGC Investors of the May 19, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Hercules Capital, Inc. Securities Class Action

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against Hercules Capital, Inc. (“Hercules Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HTGC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Hercules Capital’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Company overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) the Company reported misclassified portfolio investments; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Hercules Capital overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations.

If you purchased Hercules Capital shares between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hercules-capital/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 19, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com