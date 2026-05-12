Archetype Data and Aristotle Announce Partnership to Power Next-Generation Political Audience Segments

Washington, D.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archetype Data, a leading provider of B2B, B2C, and B2B2C data solutions, and Aristotle, a recognized leader in political data and voter intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced, digital-ready audience segments for political, advocacy, and issue-based campaigns.

Through this collaboration, Archetype Data will integrate Aristotle’s comprehensive voter data into its proprietary data ecosystem, while Aristotle benefits from Archetype Data’s identity resolution and activation capabilities, bringing enhanced precision and scalability to voter-based targeting across digital channels.

By combining Aristotle’s trusted voter insights with Archetype Data’s B2C and B2B2C linkage through Linq360, the partnership enables a more complete, 360-degree view of individuals across both consumer and professional dimensions. This unified approach allows organizations to better understand and engage key audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency.

As the midterm election cycle approaches, the partnership is well-positioned to support political organizations, advocacy groups, and brands with high-quality, privacy-conscious audience solutions designed for today’s evolving media landscape. These audiences are already available for activation via LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Google, and other leading digital marketing platforms.

“This partnership represents a powerful alignment of data and activation,” said Brandon Smith, CEO of Archetype Data. “By combining Aristotle’s industry-leading voter intelligence with our identity and linkage capabilities, we are enabling a new level of precision and scale for political and advocacy marketing.”

“This partnership increases the value of Aristotle’s voter intelligence by making it more actionable across today’s digital ecosystem,” said Aristotle CEO John Aristotle Phillips. “By combining our trusted political data with Archetype’s activation capabilities, we’re enabling campaigns and organizations to reach key digital audiences with greater accuracy, scale, and more efficiency than ever before.”

About Archetype Data

Archetype Data is a leading provider of B2B, B2C, and B2B2C data solutions, delivering a comprehensive view of individuals and businesses across the U.S. Powered by proprietary identity resolution and its flagship Linq360 linkage, Archetype Data connects consumer and professional identities to enable deeper insights and more effective targeting.

With a robust data ecosystem that includes over 20 million businesses, 100+ million business contacts, and 260+ million consumers, Archetype Data empowers organizations to activate high-quality audiences across digital, CTV, and omnichannel environments. Trusted by enterprises across industries, Archetype Data supports marketing, analytics, and operational workflows with scalable, privacy-conscious data solutions.

About Aristotle

For more than forty years, Aristotle has been working to perfect the science of data and its application to politics. A global leader in providing political data and technology to political campaigns and organizations, Aristotle is considered the most trusted source in political and consumer data. With a nationwide voter file of over 235 million voters, a consumer file of over 268 million and thousands of pre-built digital audiences, Aristotle is poised to help organizations maximize their success with the most accurate and up-to-date data in the country.