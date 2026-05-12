Sacramento Kings and Sutter Health Announce Strategic Partnership

Sacramento, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Sacramento Kings and Sutter Health announced a new strategic partnership, uniting two purpose-driven organizations dedicated to community impact, advancing healthy outcomes and long-term investment in the greater Sacramento region. Anchored in Sutter’s clinical excellence and advanced orthopedics and sports medicine expertise across its integrated system of care, the organization brings leading-edge capabilities to the partnership. As part of the collaboration, Sutter Health will become the official healthcare partner, with physicians serving as the team's doctors, the Kings official jersey patch partner and a community impact partner focused on expanding programs that support youth, families and healthier, more connected neighborhoods across the greater Sacramento and Central Valley regions.

Beginning in the 2026-27 NBA season, Sutter Health’s logo will appear on all Kings jerseys as the team’s official jersey patch partner. In addition, Sutter Health will serve as the official healthcare partner and jersey patch partner of the Kings NBA G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Sutter Health will also be the presenting partner of the Kings Practice Facility, Fan Fest, Training Camp and the Kings Dancers.

“We’re proud to welcome Sutter Health as our official healthcare and jersey patch partner,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Their leadership in patient care, innovation and community impact aligns seamlessly with our values as a franchise. This partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to the wellbeing of our community, and we look forward to the work we’ll do together.”

Delivering Clinical Excellence

As the Kings official healthcare partner, Sutter will deliver comprehensive, integrated care to Kings players. That same expertise will extend beyond professional athletics, expanding access to specialized Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine care for weekend warriors, everyday active adults and young athletes throughout the region.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to clinical excellence and team-based, integrated care,” said Sutter Lead Team Physician Johnny Greenfield, MD. “Behind every athlete is a coordinated care team that includes physicians, athletic trainers, therapists and specialists, all working together to support performance, recovery and long-term health. That same team-driven approach extends to the communities we serve at Sutter Health, helping weekend warriors and everyday movers across the region stay active and healthy.”

“This partnership is about broadening our reach and impact in the city where Sutter was founded,” said Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas. “For more than a century, Sutter Health has served families across Sacramento, and this partnership will allow us to serve and support the next generation. Supporting children’s health — and expanding access to sports, mentorship and healthy opportunities — is critical to shaping lifelong well-being. By partnering with the Kings, we can reach people earlier and in new ways, extending care beyond our facilities and deep into the communities we call home, while building on Sutter’s long-standing commitment to create meaningful, lasting impact across Sacramento.”

Advancing Community Health and Expanding Opportunities for Youth

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment between the organizations to strengthen community health by bringing physical and mental wellness to where people are, through movement, health education and trusted resources. By extending Sutter’s advanced orthopedics and sports medicine expertise beyond the clinical setting and aligning with both Sutter’s and with the Kings legacy of community service and engagement, the organizations will work together to deliver community-based programming focused on physical activity, injury prevention and mental health education. These efforts will connect families to credible health expertise while helping build healthier habits that can last a lifetime.

Together, the partnership will expand access to youth sports and mentorship, including enhancing the Jr. Kings program, providing equipment support to local schools and nonprofits, investing in safe and welcoming play spaces, and creating inclusive events that reduce barriers to participation in sport, wellness and education.

In addition, to celebrate every Kings win and Victory Beam lighting, Sutter Health and the Kings will make an annual end-of-season donation to two local nonprofits to support youth sports programs.

Enhancing Spaces for Community Connection

Sutter Health will also serve as the presenting partner of Downtown Commons (DOCO), Sacramento’s downtown destination for dining, shopping and entertainment, anchored by Golden 1 Center. Renamed Downtown Commons presented by Sutter Health, the vibrant core will feature co-branded events and interactive programming for individuals and families.

Sutter Health is further expanding its downtown footprint with the Sutter Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Care Complex at 660 J St. in Fall 2027. The 120,000-square-foot facility will bring together orthopedics, sports medicine, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging and ambulatory surgery together under one roof, expanding access to specialized care while reinforcing downtown Sacramento as a hub for health and movement.

For more information, please visit Kings.com and sutterhealth.org.

View jersey patch photos, a partnership video and additional assets: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/8Zp4BjS0UM.

Media are invited to attend a special event to announce this partnership today, Tuesday, May 12, at 11 a.m. PT in DOCO Plaza, in front of Golden 1 Center. Media must RSVP to Kari Ida at Kida@kings.com.

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