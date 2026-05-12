PrivacyHawk Brings Comprehensive Personal Data Protection to ChatGPT and Leading AI Platforms





LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrivacyHawk, the personal data protection platform that gives consumers visibility and control over who has their information, today announced its availability in the OpenAI App Store and the launch of its MCP (Model Context Protocol) server.

While other security tools in the OpenAI App Store offer passive threat analysis, PrivacyHawk is the first data privacy platform to let users take direct action. Account holders can connect to ChatGPT and manage their privacy without leaving the conversation — checking their Privacy Score, reviewing exposure across data brokers and corporate databases, and requesting removals directly through the interface.

PrivacyHawk's MCP server is also compatible with any LLM that supports MCP connectors, including Claude and Gemini. PrivacyHawk is currently available in the OpenAI App Store, with additional marketplace integrations planned.

"Our customers already know what they want — see who has their data and remove it," said Aaron Mendes, CEO of PrivacyHawk. "Now they can do that through whatever AI platform they prefer."

The integration is available now for all PrivacyHawk account holders, with full removal capabilities included.

About PrivacyHawk

PrivacyHawk gives you free visibility into who has your personal data — and helps you take it back. Unlike services that only remove you from data brokers, PrivacyHawk goes further, removing your information from corporate databases and cleaning up your broader digital footprint to reduce your risk of your personal data falling into the hands of spammers, scammers, and identity thieves. Create a free account, get your Privacy Score, and start removing your data immediately. Premium and Platinum subscribers get comprehensive ongoing removal, digital footprint cleanup, spam call blocking, and identity theft protection. Learn more at privacyhawk.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Blackford

steve@privacyhawk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a77e8af-52bd-4ad1-9469-fe6925269c5b