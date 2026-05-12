Amundi Ordinary general meeting of shareholders : Availability and consultation of preparatory documents

Ordinary general meeting of shareholders June, 2nd 2026:

Availability and consultation of preparatory documents

Paris, 12 May 2026 - The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will be held at 2 pm Paris time on June, 2nd 2026 at 9 bis avenue d’Iena, 75016 Paris.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of April, 3rd 2026 and may be accessed on the company’s website (https://about.amundi.com/general-meetings). The convening notice will be published in the BALO of May, 18th 2026 and will also be made available on the company’s website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company’s 2025 Universal Registration Document, also available on the company’s website (http://about.amundi.com).

Other documents and information relating to the general meeting will be kept available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

For more information, please contact the financial communication department at investor.relations@amundi.com





About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets2.

Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi’s clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society

www.amundi.com





Press contacts:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com



Corentin Henry

Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com





Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com



Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. +33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com







1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

2 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

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