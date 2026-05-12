Aramis Group - Update on full-year objectives

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, May 12th, 2026

In a more challenging market environment than anticipated, Aramis Group updates its fiscal year 2026 objectives

First-half 2026 in line with expectations

Medium-term objectives confirmed

When announcing its annual objectives in November 2025, the Group had anticipated a transitional fiscal year 2026, given the transformations underway in the United Kingdom and Austria, and a challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly in France.

In line with these expectations, the Group publishes the following preliminary results for the first half-year, which will be detailed at the time of the May 19, 2026 publication:

First-half 2026 revenues of €1,134.2 million (compared to €1,213.3 million in the first half of 2025) and B2C volumes of 56,444 units, down -7.3% compared to the first half of 2025. This reflects in particular the anticipated decline in volumes in the United Kingdom (-18%) and Austria (-35%), in a market 1 down -4% across all geographies (compared to the first half of 2025);

down -4% across all geographies (compared to the first half of 2025); Adjusted EBITDA of €23.3 million (compared to €32.8 million in the first half of 2025): while EBITDA reflects the contraction in volumes, gross profit per unit sold shows a slight increase, demonstrating the resilience of unit margins and the Group's cost discipline;

Cash generation2 of +€2.6 million over the half-year, driven by inventory management discipline.





Condensed income statement

In million of euros Preliminary basis H1 2026 H1 2025 Change % Refurbished cars (units) 43,098 47,060 -8.4% Pre-registered cars (units) 13,346 13,809 -3.4% Total B2C Volumes (units) 56,444 60,869 -7.3% Revenues (in million of euros) 1,134.2 1,213.3 -6.5% Adjusted EBITDA (in million of euros) 23.3 32.8 -28.9%

Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East and particularly in recent weeks, the Group has been facing more challenging market conditions than expected:

The deterioration of the used vehicle market for vehicles under 8 years old has intensified. Across all the Group's geographies, the market declined by -4% in the first quarter and by -5% in the second. In France, this trend is more pronounced, with -7% in the first quarter, -9% in the second quarter, and -11% in April;

The pre-registered market is temporarily declining: the increase in fuel prices following the conflict in the Middle East has accelerated demand for electric vehicles at the expense of combustion engine vehicles. The pre-registered vehicle segment is mechanically affected: the availability of pre-registered electric vehicles is limited in the market, in a specific context of strong demand acceleration. In France, this phenomenon is further amplified as pre-registered vehicles do not benefit from the eco-bonus.

In this context, Aramis Group now expects for its fiscal year 2026:

At least 110,000 total B2C vehicles sold volumes (compared to at least 115,000 units previously);

Adjusted EBITDA between €35 million and €45 million (compared to at least €55 million previously).

The Group continues to accelerate its development in refurbished vehicles, in a context where European households' appetite for refurbished used cars, regardless of powertrain type, remains intact. In addition, the Group is pursuing the actions undertaken to strengthen its operational performance:

Discipline in terms of unit margins, cost control and cash management is maintained;

The transitions in the United Kingdom and Austria are producing positive effects.

Aramis Group thus confirms its medium-term objectives:

Average annual organic growth in total B2C vehicle volumes of "high single-digit";

Adjusted EBITDA at approximately 5% of revenues.

Additional details will be provided at the time of the publication of the detailed first-half 2026 results on May 19, 2026 (after market close).

***

Status of the statutory auditors' procedures:

During its meeting on May 19, 2026, Aramis Group's Board of Directors will approve the consolidated financial statements for the first half of fiscal year 2026, ended March 31, 2026. The limited review procedures on the interim financial statements are in progress. The limited review report will be issued after verification of the interim management report.

Next financial information:

2026 detailed first-half results: May 19, 2026 (after market close)

2026 third-quarter activity: July 23, 2026 (after market close)

2026 annual results: November 25, 2026 (after market close)

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 B2C vehicles and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94)

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors and Control Environment" of the Universal Registration Document dated December 18, 2025, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D.25-0778 and available on the Group's website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amffrance.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Investors contact

investor@aramis.group

1 Used car market for vehicles under 8 years old across the Group’s six geographies, sourced from S&P Global and Aramis Group

2 Total cash-flow excluding cash-outs related to Motordepot earn-out payment (€34m) and share buyback program (€1.5m)

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