InboundREM Case Study Shows AI-Driven Real Estate Leads Produced 84X Monthly ROI

Van Nuys, CALIFORNIA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboundREM has published a new real estate AI SEO case study showing how its RealtyRank AI and LeadMaster website campaigns helped Texas Realtor Bret Wallace generate high-intent inbound leads from AI platforms, organic search, and his InboundREM-built website.

According to the case study, Wallace generated seven March 2026 leads from InboundREM campaigns, leading to more than $3.5 million in sales volume and an estimated $105,000 in gross commission income. With a monthly campaign cost of $1,250, the March results represented an 84X monthly ROI.

The case study highlights the growing role of AI visibility in real estate lead generation. Three March leads came from recommendations by large language models such as ChatGPT and Grok, while three came from Wallace’s InboundREM-built LeadMaster website. Another lead came through organic Google search, which InboundREM attributes to its LeadMaster SEO campaign.

InboundREM also reported that, in the weeks surrounding March, Wallace tracked two additional inbound leads: one from Google Maps and another from a ChatGPT recommendation. Across the nine tracked leads, the total pending sales volume reached $4.408 million, with an estimated $132,240 in GCI.

“This case study shows what happens when long-term hyperlocal SEO, strong website architecture, Google visibility, and AI-focused optimization work together,” said Robert Newman, Founder of InboundREM. “Real estate buyers and sellers are no longer relying only on Google searches. They are asking AI platforms for direct recommendations, and agents who have the right digital footprint can become the answer.”

InboundREM’s analysis found that Wallace appeared as a top recommendation across major LLMs for searches related to the best Realtor in Fort Bend, Richmond, and Sugar Land. The company also stated that AI-driven prospects often arrived with strong trust and high intent, shortening the typical lead-nurturing process.

The full case study, titled “AI-Driven Leads Generate $100K GCI and 84X ROI in One Month,” is available on InboundREM.com.

The case study also highlights the role of InboundREM’s RealtyRank AI service, a real estate AI visibility platform built to help agents understand and improve how they appear across AI search tools. RealtyRank AI tracks agent rankings across platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, and Meta AI, giving real estate professionals a clearer view of whether AI systems recommend them when buyers and sellers ask for local agent suggestions. InboundREM’s AI Visibility page describes the service as a way for agents to “be the #1 agent that AI recommends” by monitoring where they stand across major AI platforms.

InboundREM is also offering a free AI Visibility Audit for real estate agents who want to benchmark their current AI presence before investing in a full campaign. The audit provides a personalized report covering AI Visibility Score, website health, citation consistency, online profile strength, competitor positioning, keyword gaps, and prioritized next steps. The company states that the audit is 100% free, requires no credit card, and is delivered within 24 hours.

“Most agents still have no idea whether ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity would recommend them over a competitor,” said Benjamin Wagner, CMO of InboundREM. “RealtyRank AI gives agents a practical way to measure that visibility, diagnose what is missing, and start building the authority signals AI platforms look for when making local real estate recommendations.”

Agents can learn more about RealtyRank AI at https://inboundrem.com/ai-visibility/ or request a free AI Visibility Audit at https://inboundrem.com/free-ai-audit/.

About InboundREM

InboundREM is a real estate marketing company specializing in SEO-focused websites, hyperlocal content strategies, Google Business Profile optimization, lead generation, and AI SEO services for real estate agents and brokerages. The company helps agents build owned digital assets designed to generate long-term inbound visibility through search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.

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