EXCLUSIVE: Brazilian Institution Holds the World’s Largest Archive of Extraterrestrial Images

SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The release of new secret files by the United States regarding sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena during the Apollo missions has once again placed the UFO topic at the center of global discussions and reignited debates about extraterrestrial life and aerial manifestations that still lack official explanation. On Friday (May 8), the administration of President Donald Trump made public reports and images produced by astronauts from the Apollo 11, Apollo 12, and Apollo 17 missions during expeditions to the Moon. Amid the international repercussions, Dakila Pesquisas claims to possess more than one million cataloged files related to UFOs and extraterrestrial phenomena, including photographs, videos, documents, technical records, and testimonies submitted by people from different parts of the world over decades of research.





Bioplasmatic lights recorded by Dakila Pesquisas

The accumulated material is the result of continuous investigative and cataloging work focused on occurrences considered outside the standards recognized by conventional science. Dakila has established itself as one of the largest independent centers in the world for receiving and analyzing ufological reports, serving as a convergence point for people seeking to share experiences involving unusual lights, aerial apparitions, energetic manifestations, and possible extraterrestrial contact.

The institution maintains that many of these files contain elements regarded as technically consistent and states that a significant portion of the material includes evidence considered authentic by researchers involved in the studies. According to Dakila, the documentary collection it has assembled surpasses, in both volume and depth, the material publicly disclosed by governments from different countries, including the United States.

One of the most impactful studies developed by Dakila Pesquisas involves the so-called bioplasmatic lights. According to the institution, the phenomenon corresponds to intelligent luminous manifestations formed by plasma and energy, capable of interacting with both the environment and human beings. Dakila states that it possesses unprecedented material documenting experiences involving bioplasmatic lights and human beings simultaneously in the same environment. According to researchers associated with the Dakila Ecosystem, no government, university, or international research center possesses this type of documented and cataloged occurrence in the manner achieved by the Brazilian institution.

According to researchers linked to the Dakila Ecosystem, sunlight itself must be understood beyond the concept of simple illumination. The institution argues that the light emitted by the Sun represents a gigantic energetic package traveling through space at approximately 300,000 kilometers per second, carrying frequencies and properties still not fully understood by traditional science.

For Dakila president Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, the recent disclosures made by the United States demonstrate that the debate surrounding extraterrestrial life and anomalous aerial phenomena has definitively entered a new stage.

“These international disclosures show that the subject is no longer treated merely as speculation and is beginning to gain recognition within official structures. Dakila has spent decades gathering documents, reports, images, and field experiences that help expand the understanding of these phenomena. There is an enormous amount of information still unknown to most of the population that must be analyzed with depth, responsibility, and scientific commitment.”

Urandir also emphasized that the institution will continue investing in research that challenges traditional scientific interpretations.

“Science evolves when there is courage to investigate what has not yet been fully understood. We have never been afraid to explore complex subjects.”

Among the studies defended by Dakila is the production Terra Convexa: The Documentary, available on the @terraconvexa YouTube channel. In the video, the institution presents experiments that, according to its researchers, demonstrate that continents possess convexity while oceans, seas, lakes, and reservoirs remain flat and level.

Recently, Dakila announced the expansion of its prize to US$ 1.8 million for anyone capable of experimentally refuting the studies presented in the documentary. The challenge was originally launched in 2019 and, according to the institution, none of the attempts made so far have succeeded in contradicting the results obtained by researchers linked to the Dakila Ecosystem.

During a recent live broadcast promoted by the institution, the prize amount was increased by the organization’s president, Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira. According to Dakila, the challenge will be awarded to anyone capable of reproducing at least three of the seven experiments presented in the documentary and demonstrating results different from those obtained by the institution’s researchers. The process must follow specific technical criteria and undergo auditing.

Anyone interested may contact the institution through the email address: duvidasreportagensdakila@gmail.com

About Dakila

With more than 30 years of research and expeditions, Dakila develops studies in areas such as archaeology, astronomy, physics, technology, and anomalous phenomena, bringing together researchers and specialists from different fields of knowledge. The institution also maintains an extensive archive of documents, images, technical records, and reports collected over decades of investigations carried out in Brazil and around the world, establishing itself as one of the leading independent references in the field.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8158c00e-c797-48c3-a1f2-0c006a9e437b