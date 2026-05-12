New York, USA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The HPV testing and Pap test market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of cervical cancer and increasing awareness about early screening and diagnosis. Government-led screening initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the growing adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies are further supporting market expansion. In addition, the introduction of self-sampling HPV tests and AI-assisted cytology platforms is enhancing the accessibility and accuracy of screening procedures.

DelveInsight’s HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading HPV testing and Pap test companies’ market shares, challenges, HPV testing and Pap test market drivers, barriers, trends, and key HPV testing and Pap test companies in the market.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Summary

2025 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Size: USD 3.7 Billion

USD 3.7 Billion 2034 Projected HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Size: USD 6.5 Billion

USD 6.5 Billion HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 7%

7% Largest HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: North America

North America Largest Test Type Segment: mRNA Vaccines Category

mRNA Vaccines Category Key Companies in the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Seegene Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Femasys Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Sysmex Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical, Cardinal Health, Nihon Kohden, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market

Rising Prevalence of HPV Infections: The increasing prevalence of HPV infections worldwide is one of the primary drivers of the HPV testing and Pap test market. HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer, and growing awareness about its association with cancer development has encouraged routine screening and early diagnosis.

The increasing prevalence of HPV infections worldwide is one of the primary drivers of the HPV testing and Pap test market. HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer, and growing awareness about its association with cancer development has encouraged routine screening and early diagnosis. Growing Awareness About Cervical Cancer Screening: Public health campaigns, educational initiatives, and advocacy programs by healthcare organizations are increasing awareness about the importance of regular cervical cancer screening. Governments and non-profit organizations are actively promoting early detection through HPV tests and Pap tests, leading to higher participation rates among women and contributing to market growth.

Public health campaigns, educational initiatives, and advocacy programs by healthcare organizations are increasing awareness about the importance of regular cervical cancer screening. Governments and non-profit organizations are actively promoting early detection through HPV tests and Pap tests, leading to higher participation rates among women and contributing to market growth. Government-Supported Screening Programs: Many countries have introduced national cervical cancer screening programs to reduce disease burden and mortality rates. These initiatives often include subsidized or free HPV and Pap testing services, making screening more accessible to a larger population.

Many countries have introduced national cervical cancer screening programs to reduce disease burden and mortality rates. These initiatives often include subsidized or free HPV and Pap testing services, making screening more accessible to a larger population. Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Testing: Continuous advancements in molecular diagnostics and cytology technologies are improving the accuracy, sensitivity, and efficiency of HPV testing and Pap tests.

Continuous advancements in molecular diagnostics and cytology technologies are improving the accuracy, sensitivity, and efficiency of HPV testing and Pap tests. Increasing Adoption of HPV DNA Testing: Healthcare providers are increasingly preferring HPV DNA testing due to its higher sensitivity in detecting high-risk HPV strains associated with cervical cancer. Many clinical guidelines now recommend HPV testing either alone or in combination with Pap tests for routine cervical cancer screening, further driving market expansion.

Healthcare providers are increasingly preferring HPV DNA testing due to its higher sensitivity in detecting high-risk HPV strains associated with cervical cancer. Many clinical guidelines now recommend HPV testing either alone or in combination with Pap tests for routine cervical cancer screening, further driving market expansion. Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare: The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early disease detection is positively influencing the HPV testing and Pap test market. Individuals are becoming more proactive about regular health check-ups and cancer screening, which is increasing the uptake of routine cervical cancer screening tests.

The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early disease detection is positively influencing the HPV testing and Pap test market. Individuals are becoming more proactive about regular health check-ups and cancer screening, which is increasing the uptake of routine cervical cancer screening tests. Increasing Availability of Self-Sampling HPV Tests: The introduction of self-sampling HPV testing kits is improving convenience and accessibility for women who may avoid traditional clinical screenings. Self-collection methods help overcome barriers such as social stigma, lack of healthcare access, and discomfort during pelvic examinations, thereby expanding the screening population.

The introduction of self-sampling HPV testing kits is improving convenience and accessibility for women who may avoid traditional clinical screenings. Self-collection methods help overcome barriers such as social stigma, lack of healthcare access, and discomfort during pelvic examinations, thereby expanding the screening population. Growing Investments by Diagnostic Companies: Major diagnostic and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to launch advanced screening solutions. Strategic collaborations, product launches, and expansion initiatives by market players are increasing the availability of innovative HPV and Pap testing products worldwide.

Get a sneak peek at the HPV testing and Pap test market dynamics @ HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Trends

Regional HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, accounting for 40.5% in 2025.

The region’s dominance is primarily driven by the high incidence of cervical cancer and the widespread prevalence of Human papillomavirus infections, along with growing awareness about preventive healthcare and regular screening practices.

Strong healthcare infrastructure, access to advanced diagnostic technologies, and supportive reimbursement frameworks further contribute to market growth.

Moreover, the presence of major industry players and ongoing initiatives by organizations such as the World Health Organization and regional health agencies continues to strengthen large-scale cervical cancer screening programs, thereby boosting the adoption of HPV testing and Pap tests across the region.

Europe

The Europe HPV testing and Pap test market is experiencing robust and consistent growth, driven by the increasing incidence of cervical cancer and the growing focus on structured screening initiatives across the region.

Ongoing progress in molecular diagnostic technologies, coupled with the widespread implementation of HPV vaccination programs in many European countries, is further enhancing early detection and prevention efforts.

In addition, several nations are adopting innovative approaches such as self-collection HPV testing methods to expand access and encourage higher participation rates, particularly among underserved communities.

Although screening adoption varies across regions, improvements in healthcare systems, rising public awareness, and supportive government policies continue to fuel market growth.

Consequently, the European market is expected to expand steadily, backed by higher screening rates, technological innovation, and strong policy initiatives focused on cervical cancer elimination.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a key growth hub for the HPV testing and Pap test market, supported by the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and broader adoption of screening programs.

A substantial proportion of global cervical cancer cases originates from this region, primarily linked to increasing Human papillomavirus infections, thereby driving demand for early diagnosis and regular screening practices.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the HPV testing and Pap test market, get a snapshot of the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market

In February 2026, Hologic, Inc. announced that its Aptima® HPV Assay received FDA approval for clinician-collected HPV primary screening. Hologic’s human papillomavirus (HPV) test is the only FDA-approved mRNA-based assay, designed specifically to detect infections most likely to lead to cervical cancer.

announced that its Aptima® HPV Assay received FDA approval for clinician-collected HPV primary screening. Hologic’s human papillomavirus (HPV) test is the only FDA-approved mRNA-based assay, designed specifically to detect infections most likely to lead to cervical cancer. In April, 2025, Quest Diagnostics launched an FDA-cleared HPV self-collection service, allowing women to collect their own samples for high-risk HPV testing within clinical settings.

What are HPV Testing and Pap Test?

HPV testing and the Pap test are important cervical cancer screening methods used to detect early signs of disease in the cervix. HPV testing identifies the presence of high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection that is responsible for most cervical cancer cases. This test helps determine whether a person is at increased risk of developing cervical abnormalities or cancer in the future. In contrast, the Pap test, also known as a Pap smear, examines cervical cells under a microscope to detect abnormal or precancerous changes that may eventually progress to cervical cancer if left untreated. While the HPV test focuses on detecting the virus that can cause cancer, the Pap test looks for actual cellular changes already occurring in the cervix. These tests are often used together in routine cervical cancer screening programs to improve early detection, enable timely treatment, and reduce cervical cancer-related mortality.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market CAGR ~7% HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Size by 2034 USD 6.5 Billion Key HPV Testing and Pap Test Companies F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Seegene Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Femasys Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Sysmex Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical, Cardinal Health, Nihon Kohden, and others

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Assessment

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation By Test Type: HPV Testing and Pap Test HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics, Cytology, and Others HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation By Application: Follow-up testing, Co-testing, and Primary HPV HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the HPV testing and Pap test market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report Introduction 2 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Executive Summary 3 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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