MFGS, Inc. Named Government and DOD IT Solutions of the Year 2026

MCLEAN, Va., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc. announced that President and CEO Robert Makheja has been named Government and DOD IT Solutions of the Year 2026 by GovCIO Outlook magazine. The recognition reflects MFGS, Inc.’s stellar reputation and the trust it has earned from customers and industry peers, placing the company among an elite group of leaders advancing technology strategies that strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity posture.

In an era defined by escalating cyber conflict and accelerating modernization demands, federal agencies face mounting pressure to deliver secure, resilient, and mission-ready IT environments. Makheja emphasizes that for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), reactive support is no longer enough. Today’s mission demands a disciplined, predictable approach to cybersecurity, modernization, and enterprise technology adoption.

“Our adversaries have grown increasingly nimble, dynamic, and inventive in their attack methods, requiring us to evolve our defenses just as rapidly to stay ahead,” said Makheja. “We must protect critical infrastructure, disrupt and dismantle threat actors, strengthen security and resilience through forward-looking investments, and build strong partnerships to advance our shared objectives.”

As an independent, government-certified supplier of enterprise-grade software solutions, MFGS, Inc. develops repeatable, mission-ready use cases and embeds AI directly into its delivery frameworks, enabling solutions to move rapidly from design to production. Each engagement is driven by a steadfast commitment to mission success, regardless of scale or sensitivity.

Backed by thousands of employees, partners, and customers, and supported by a robust ecosystem of distributors, resellers, and integrators, MFGS, Inc. generates hundreds of millions in software revenue while ensuring its enterprise software capabilities reach the agencies that need them most.

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Read the full article: MFGS, Inc. | Government and DOD It Solutions of the Year 2026

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About MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. is the trusted advisor to the U.S. Government, its partners, and system integrators for achieving optimal efficiency throughout an agency's enterprise software architecture. We bring a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise-grade software capabilities and a deep understanding on how DOD agencies operate to support your entire software development lifecycle, enabling you to securely plan, build, deliver and run agency missions.

For inquiries, please contact:

Cortney Nolan,

Digital and Social Marketing Manager

Email: cortney.nolan@mfgsinc.com

Phone: 619.550.6903