Jamiya Wilson Studio Announces Documentary on Former 9Muses Member Ryu Sera

NEW YORK, NY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamiya Wilson Studio announced that production is underway for This Is Sera: The Becoming of a Former K-Pop Idol , a six-episode Documentary centered on the life and experiences of former K-Pop idol Ryu Sera. The series is currently filming across South Korea and other locations, with production expected to wrap in December 2026 and a tentative release scheduled for Winter 2027.

The official trailer for the film will be released on May 12 and will be available on the project’s website, ThisIsSera.com, as well as on its official social media channels.

The documentary explores Ryu Sera’s personal and professional journey as she reflects on her years in the entertainment industry, her time in the K-pop group 9Muses, and her life following her departure from music. The project combines present-day interviews, travel diaries, archival footage, and video journals to document a period of self-rediscovery for the former artist.





According to the production team, the documentary will be divided into six one-hour episodes covering different stages of Sera Ryu’s life, including her early years before becoming an idol, her rise in K-Pop, the challenges surrounding her exit from 9Muses, her solo music career, and her advocacy work related to mental health and artist treatment within the entertainment industry.





The film is directed by New York based photographer and filmmaker Jamiya Wilson, who has followed Ryu Sera’s career for more than a decade. Wilson and Sera began collaborating in 2024 after connecting through a portrait photography project in Seoul. The upcoming Documentary marks Wilson’s first long-form film project.





“This Is Sera is ultimately a human story,” the director states. “While the series explores KPop culture and the experiences of a former idol, it also focuses on identity, resilience, friendship, loss, healing, and personal growth.”





The production remains independently funded through contributions from the filmmakers, supporters, and fans connected to the project. The team also plans to launch additional fundraising efforts during production to support post-production, soundtrack development, and future live performance concepts connected to the film.





In addition to documenting Ryu Sera’s experiences as a K-Pop idol, the series aims to provide viewers with a broader perspective on the emotional realities behind the entertainment industry while highlighting the personal journey of an artist navigating life after fame.



