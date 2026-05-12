Silveroak Capital Academy Partners with Girls IN Focus to Launch Hollywood Filmmaking Intensive Mentored by Academy Award Winners

Hollywood, CA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silveroak Capital Academy (SCA), an elite career-launching platform, is proud to announce the launch of a new two-week Hollywood Filmmaking Intensive beginning July 2026, designed to help talented up-and-coming filmmakers and storytellers gain the studio-level experience needed to break into the film and television industry.

Dunya Djordjevic, Girls IN Focus, and Winter Peng, Silveroak Capital Academy, at the launch meeting for the Hollywood Filmmaking Intensive

The Filmmaking Intensive curriculum is a selective, immersive production program designed to mirror the creative process of professional film and TV studios. Across the duration of the course, students will train with award-winning instructors, active industry professionals, and leading studio partners, culminating in final films produced with authentic production companies. This program was created for ambitious and artistic people who are ready to develop their craft to the level of the best studios in Hollywood.

Founded by well-respected industry executives who have worked at some of the largest and most prestigious companies, Silveroak Capital Academy offers valuable activities such as:

Mentorship from Academy Award-winning creators.

Glam moments that mirror the Red Carpet.

Guaranteed internship placement with industry-recognized organizations.

Proven student outcomes such as 100% admission into USC, UCLA, Chapman, and other top film schools.

Students receive IPA Certification, giving them a trusted Hollywood-recognized credential for film school admissions and early career opportunities.

The only youth program formally endorsed by the International Press Association (IPA).

Founder and CEO of Girls IN Focus, Dunya Djordjevic commented, saying, “This is the program I wished I had in high school and college that would have been a life changer: a totally immersive filmmaking experience integrating the entire filmmaking process including all the departments and their vital expertise. High professional level industry and production training with experienced experts in all areas guiding the creative and technical details as well as painting the broad industry picture.”

This program is a one-of-a-kind Hollywood-grade training experience for emerging creators. Students will be mentored by Academy Award-winning talents such as Emma Belle, Brent Forrester, Diane Warren and Kevin Beggs.

"The greatest investment any industry can make is in the people who will define its future," said Winter Peng, Founder & CEO, Silveroak Capital Academy. "Hollywood's next era will be written by bold, hungry creators — and our students are walking onto those sets ready to write it."

Students will be introduced to and given experience with top level studios such as Walt Disney, Netflix, Universal, Lionsgate, Marvel and many others. This filmmaking bootcamp will provide a level of real-world training that is otherwise impossible to obtain. Students will develop a professional portfolio. They’ll develop disciplined storytelling skills and they will understand what the top film schools are searching for these days.

Girls IN Focus is dedicated to empowering girls and non-binary youth worldwide through transformative filmmaking education that cultivates the next generation of industry leaders. Led by A-list film professionals, its four dynamic programs—offered both online and in person—provide a collaborative and supportive environment where participants develop creative skills, build meaningful connections, and produce festival-ready films from concept through completion.

About Silveroak Capital Academy

Silveroak Capital Academy is a premier career-launching platform founded by seasoned executives with decades of experience across finance, consulting, media, and technology. The Academy prepares students for high-impact careers through personalized mentorship, guaranteed internships, and access to exclusive professional networks.

Applications for the July 2026 cohort are now open. Enrollment is limited and expected to fill quickly. Aspiring filmmakers and storytellers can apply or request a private information session at info@silveroakacademy.org or at www.silveroakacademy.org.

Contact Info:

Winter Peng

Founder and CEO

Los Angeles, California

info@silveroakacademy.org

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Silveroak Capital Academy

Press Inquiries

Winter Peng

winter [at] silveroakacademy.org

https://www.silveroakacademy.org/