TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection Wins Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene Award

Shoreview, MN, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated announces that TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection won the highly respected Occupational Health and Safety Industrial Hygiene Award in the category of Respiratory Protection: Fit Testing. The award honors outstanding product development achievements for health and safety manufacturers; this recognition highlights the solution's ability to help enterprises manage risk, support regulatory compliance, and streamline workplace safety programs across diverse industries.

Trusted by many TSI PortaCount™ Fit Tester users, TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection is the cloud software used to streamline and improve the way organizations manage their respiratory protection programs.

It assists professionals with organizing fit test records, tracking equipment, and analyzing data in real-time. By providing centralized data and automated tracking and scheduling, the software enables teams to save time, reduce administrative burden and manage resources more efficiently, while helping improve compliance outcomes.

“We design our solutions to support safety professionals in their daily operations," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated. "Winning the Occupational Health and Safety Industrial Hygiene Award reflects our dedication to innovation and our goal to help organizations mitigate workplace risks. We continuously develop technologies that empower enterprises to help maintain compliant operations and assist their workforce effectively.”

TSI is committed to delivering innovative solutions that provide reliable, accurate data to support informed decision-making. Its award-winning technologies empower professionals with precise, trusted insights to help protect workers’ health and safety.

Click here to see the full list of 2026 winners.

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About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

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