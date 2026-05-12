SEGG Media and Sports.com Kickoff Headline Sponsorship with Soccerex as Global Football Industry Convenes in Amsterdam

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), the global sports, entertainment and gaming group, today announced that executives and representatives from Sports.com are participating in Soccerex Europe this week in Amsterdam, hosted at the iconic Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Company’s participation follows SEGG Media’s recently announced expansion of its partnership with Soccerex, becoming the official headline sponsor across all global Soccerex events in 2026 and 2027.

Soccerex Europe has brought together senior leaders from clubs, leagues, federations, broadcasters, sponsors, investors and technology companies from across the global football industry. In January of 2026, Soccerex announced that the event would return to Amsterdam in 2026 for a third consecutive year, marking its 30th anniversary, in a city known as a major hub for football business, innovation and media.

As part of the conference, Sports.com representatives participated in the featured panel discussion titled “Media, Content & the New Football Narrative”, examining how broadcasters, OTT platforms, creators and club-owned media are reshaping football storytelling and fan engagement worldwide.

The session was moderated by Michael Harmon and featured:

Terry Flewers

Nick Lewis

Marc Bircham

Sandy Mair

Meg Hamilton





Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media, said: “Football is evolving into a much larger media and entertainment ecosystem, and Soccerex sits at the center of those conversations. Sports.com’s presence here reflects the growing scale of our ambitions within global football media and fan engagement.

“Our headline sponsor partnership with Soccerex provides direct access to clubs, rights holders, sponsors, investors and media executives operating at the highest levels of the sport, supporting our broader strategy of building scalable audience-driven sports media assets.”

This year’s Soccerex Europe agenda includes discussions surrounding football governance, investment, commercial growth, infrastructure development, fan engagement and the future evolution of the global game.

About Soccerex

Soccerex is the global football business platform — and for 30 years, the industry’s most trusted meeting place. Operating at the intersection of relationships, capital, deal-making and innovation, Soccerex convenes the most influential stakeholders in football through world-class events, year-round digital engagement, and structured commercial platforms.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.