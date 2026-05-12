Cowessess First Nation to Host Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis for Press Conference on Long-Stalled Specific Claims and Economic Reconciliation

Location: The Cowessess Hall, Cowessess First Nation, SK S0G 5L0

Date: May 13, 2026

Time: 3:30PM CST

COWESSESS, Saskatchewan, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowessess First Nation will host a press conference and leadership meeting tomorrow, May 13th at 3:30pm CST at the Cowessess Hall to discuss the urgent need for federal action on long-delayed Specific Claims settlements and broader issues of economic reconciliation and political accountability.

Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis will attend the gathering to meet directly with Cowessess leadership and community representatives regarding the Nation’s ongoing concerns with stalled federal implementation processes despite agreements having already been reached in principle on key claims matters.

Media are invited to attend.

Chief Erica Beaudin of Cowessess First Nation is expected to address what leadership describes as unacceptable bureaucratic delay and political inaction surrounding Specific Claims settlements that have already undergone years of negotiation.

“Our people have negotiated in good faith, reached agreements, and upheld our side of the process — yet federal MPs and bureaucrats continue to stall and delay restitution that should already be completed. We believe Prime Minister Mark Carney would be deeply concerned if fully informed about the failures occurring within his own system,” said Chief Erica Beaudin.

“The high-value land claim will allow for us to be true partners in economic sovereignty for Cowessess, equal to what the federal government's goal is for Canada,” she added.

“Tommy Douglas believed government existed to serve ordinary people fairly and with dignity. Today, First Nations are still being forced to fight endlessly for agreements Canada has already accepted. Reconciliation cannot survive if Ottawa’s bureaucracy continues to treat justice as optional,” added Chief Beaudin.

Tommy Douglas will also be referenced during the event as a symbol of prairie fairness, democratic accountability, and social justice values that Cowessess leadership says are being undermined by ongoing federal inaction.

Malcolm Macpherson of Macpherson Law LLP, Cowessess’ Economic Development Lawyer, is also expected to speak regarding the broader implications of delayed restitution on federal economic policy and Indigenous relations.

“The federal government cannot credibly ask First Nations to support major resource and infrastructure projects through its new Major Projects Office while simultaneously failing to honour and prioritize agreed-upon Specific Claims payments. Restitution and trust are the foundation of social licence. If Canada wants partnerships on future projects, it must first demonstrate integrity on the obligations it has already acknowledged,” said Malcolm Macpherson.

The press conference will include remarks from leadership, legal counsel, and invited political representatives, followed by an opportunity for media questions.

Media inquiries may be directed to:

Malcolm Macpherson

mmacpherson@macphersonlaw.ca

604-928-4202