



Platform analysis reviews relationship duration patterns across dietary preferences, technology use, income, and education demographics

LONDON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanker Dating, an invite-only matchmaking platform, today released findings from a five-year internal analysis examining relationship duration trends among its global member base. The study reviewed anonymized behavioral data from more than 120,000 member relationship cycles collected between 2021 and 2026.

According to the company’s analysis, members who identified as meat eaters demonstrated longer median relationship timelines compared to members identifying as vegan or vegetarian. Based on the platform’s internal return-to-platform metric, meat-eating members recorded a median relationship duration proxy of 26.3 months, compared to 18.7 months for vegan and vegetarian members.

The company stated that the findings remained statistically significant after adjusting for variables including age group, gender, country, and income bracket.

“We conducted a broad review of relationship outcome patterns across our platform and observed several recurring trends within the dataset,” a spokesperson for Hanker Dating said. “Given the scale and consistency of the findings, we decided to publish the results as part of a broader member behavior study.”

Study Methodology

The analysis used an internal proxy metric based on member return activity. Because many members return to the platform following the end of a relationship, the time between match activity and a subsequent return was used as an indicator of relationship duration.

Hanker Dating noted that the study reflects the behavior of a self-selected member base and should not be interpreted as scientific or causal research. The findings have not undergone external peer review.

The company stated that additional robustness checks were conducted, including the exclusion of short-term returns and one-cycle accounts, with similar patterns remaining consistent throughout the dataset.

Additional Observations

The same research release also examined additional demographic and behavioral patterns among members. According to the company:

Members using Android devices demonstrated longer average relationship timelines compared to iOS users.

Members in lower reported income brackets showed longer relationship durations relative to higher income brackets within the dataset.

Similar trends were observed across education categories, with members reporting lower educational attainment demonstrating longer median relationship timelines than those with advanced academic qualifications.





Hanker Dating stated that all findings represent correlations observed within internal platform analytics and are not intended to imply causation.

Full Study

The complete research release is available at:

Full Study by Hanker Dating

About Hanker Dating

Hanker Dating is a private matchmaking platform operating across more than 500 cities worldwide. The platform focuses on curated membership, identity verification, and long-term relationship matching experiences.

Disclaimer:

This report is based on internal platform analytics collected between 2021 and 2026. The findings have not been peer-reviewed and are not intended as scientific conclusions. Correlation does not imply causation.

Contact: press@hanker.dating

Website: https://hanker.dating

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