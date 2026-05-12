BOSS Money Digital Customers Send Record Remittances to Mom for Mother’s Day

NEWARK, N.J., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Money, the international money remittance service of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced that its customers sent moms a record amount of principal and remittances using the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps during the week leading up to and including Mother’s Day on May 10th, 2026.

For the week ended May 10th, 2026, BOSS Money digital customers sent 49% more principal via 27% more remittances than last year to the eight BOSS Money destination countries that celebrated Mother’s Day this past weekend, including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

BOSS Money is a leading digital-first money remittance provider. 87% of all BOSS Money transfers during the week leading up to Mother’s Day were originated by customers using the trusted BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps.

“We are honored that so many new and returning customers entrusted BOSS Money to deliver their hard-earned money to mom this Mother’s Day,” said Michelle Rendo, BOSS Money’s VP of Marketing. “It is our privilege to help bring families closer together on mom’s special day.”

BOSS Money’s international remittance service provides affordable, reliable money transfers for residents of the U.S. to 50 popular destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia.

In its most recent rankings, FXC Intelligence recognized BOSS Money as the top-rated money transfer app, with a near-perfect 4.9 rating. Across the Apple App Store and Google Play, BOSS Money has over 110,000 five-star reviews.

See a Spanish language sample of BOSS Money Mother’s Day campaign here.

Download the BOSS Money app on iOS or Android or visit bossmoney.com .

Stay connected and follow BOSS Money on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @bossmoney.official.

*The rates of increase in principal and transactions for Mother’s Day 2026 compare the seven days leading up to and including Mother’s Day 2026 (May 4th to 10th) to the comparable week in 2025 (May 5th to 11th). For ‘destination countries that celebrated Mother’s Day,’ the rates of increase reflect transfers originated in the U.S. to the 8 destination countries served by BOSS Money that celebrated Mother’s Day during the weeks ended Sunday, May 10th, 2026, and Sunday, May 11th, 2025.

ABOUT BOSS MONEY

BOSS Money’s rapidly expanding international remittance service provides fast, secure and reliable money transfers for residents of the U.S. to popular destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. BOSS Money offers a robust menu of payout options, including bank deposits, cash pick-up, mobile wallets, direct-to-debit, and home delivery. Customers can remit funds through the highly rated BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps, WhatsApp or through licensed BOSS Money retailers. BOSS Money is the remittance and payments brand of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications services through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT’s fintech and neo-banking services include BOSS Money , a popular international remittance business, as well as other services that make saving, spending, and sharing money easy and secure; IDT Digital Payments and BOSS Revolution Calling make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact :

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

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