Toobit Expands TradFi Ecosystem with 13 New Asset Listings and $150K Prize Pool





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces an expansion of its TradFi offerings. The exchange is adding 13 new high-demand trading pairs, including Qualcomm (QCOM), IonQ (IONQ), and Oklo (OKLO), to its existing catalog of tokenized traditional assets, bringing the total to 90 pairs.

To mark the rollout, Toobit is launching a new campaign with a 150,000 USDT reward pool. Running from May 12 to May 22, 2026, traders can engage in three activities:

Activity 1: Participants earn 5 USDT in Trial Funds with 10,000 USDT in cumulative volume on new listings. Hitting a daily volume of 10,000 USDT sustains a check-in streak for lucky draw entries, where rewards like Trial Funds and token airdrops are guaranteed.

Activity 2: Traders ranking in the top 100 with at least 30,000 USDT in futures volume share a 50,000 USDT prize pool. Those who do not rank still qualify for participation prizes by meeting futures volume milestones.

Activity 3: Traders ranking in the top 100 with a minimum volume of 25,000 USDT in spot markets claim shares of a 50,000 USDT token airdrop pool. Participation rewards are also available for non-ranking traders who reach designated spot trading milestones.





To participate, traders must register on the campaign page. For rules, eligibility requirements, and the full list of supported pairs, please find more details on the announcement page.

Since its debut, Toobit's Stock Futures has allowed traders to gain exposure to global giants such as Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Apple (AAPL), alongside precious metals and forex. These assets are accessible through both spot trading and USDT-settled perpetual contracts. With 90 trading pairs now available in this category, Toobit provides 24/7 liquidity and up to 500x leverage on assets that traditionally operate within restricted market hours.

The expansion comes as the Real-World Asset (RWA) sector sees rapid growth. The total value of tokenized assets on public blockchains grew to $29 billion in April 2026, a 263% increase year-over-year.

Tokenized equities have crossed the $1 billion mark this quarter as institutional demand for blockchain-based settlement infrastructure continues to scale globally.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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