Andrew Sobko’s Argentum AI Expands Focus on Institutional AI Infrastructure Financing





NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argentum AI , an emerging institutional AI infrastructure platform founded by Andrew Sobko, today announced its strategic focus on supporting large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure deployments through integrated financing, GPU procurement, and power-backed data center development.

As demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure accelerates globally, Argentum AI is positioning itself to address growing market challenges surrounding long-term compute capacity, infrastructure deployment, and institutional capital access.

According to the company, the rapid expansion of AI applications is increasing demand for GPUs, energy infrastructure, networking systems, cooling technology, and dedicated data center capacity. Argentum AI believes financing and deployment capabilities are becoming increasingly important components of the broader AI ecosystem.

“The AI industry is entering an infrastructure phase where long-term capital deployment and execution capacity will play a major role in determining scalability,” said Andrew Sobko, founder of Argentum AI. “As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, the market is seeing increased demand for structured infrastructure solutions capable of supporting large-scale compute operations.”

Argentum AI stated that it is working with institutional investors, infrastructure funds, sovereign capital groups, and financial institutions to support AI infrastructure projects across North America and Europe. The company’s strategy combines compute infrastructure sourcing, energy access, and financing coordination into a unified platform designed to support enterprise-scale AI deployments.

The company noted that AI developers are increasingly pursuing long-duration infrastructure agreements rather than relying exclusively on short-term cloud-based compute access. This shift is contributing to rising demand for dedicated GPU clusters and large-scale AI data center capacity.

“Access to infrastructure now extends beyond semiconductors alone,” Sobko added. “Financing, power availability, and deployment speed are becoming equally important considerations for organizations scaling AI systems.”

Argentum AI stated that its long-term objective is to support the development and financing of institutional-grade AI infrastructure capable of meeting growing global compute demand.

For more information, visit Argentum AI .

Media Contact:

Andrew Sobko

andrew@argentum-ai.com

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