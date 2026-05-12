PLI Press Releases Updated Guide to Protecting Athletes’ Interests in Evolving Sports Industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the sports industry undergoes a rapid transformation driven by name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities, athlete-driven business ventures, and increasingly complex commercial relationships, a timely second edition of Sports Law: A Practical Guide to Protecting the Interests of Athletes (Second Edition) is now available from PLI Press.

Authored by Luke A. Fedlam — partner at Amundsen Davis LLC and co-chair of the firm’s Entertainment, Sports, and Media Law Service Group — the guide provides a framework for navigating legal, business, and personal complexities athletes face, from early development and NIL revenue opportunities to professional careers and post-playing transitions. Advisors to athletes, including attorneys, agents, and business managers, as well as athletes themselves, can benefit from the guide.

“Today’s athletes operate in an increasingly commercialized environment,” said Fedlam. “This book equips advisors with the tools and understanding they need to help athletes make informed decisions, protect their interests, and build sustainable success both on and off the field.”

The second edition has been comprehensively updated to reflect recent developments in NIL regulation and the wider transformation of college athletics driven by athlete empowerment, institutional participation in compensation, and the expansion of commercial brand opportunities. It offers practical tools, including tips, sample forms, and checklists that professionals can use right away, along with updated guidance on emerging issues around athletes’ business activities, brand development, and evolving advisory relationships.

For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Author: Luke A. Fedlam is a partner at Amundsen Davis and a nationally recognized advisor on the legal and business issues athletes face throughout their careers. He counsels student‑athletes, professional athletes, and retiring players on matters including marketing and endorsement contracts, agent and advisor due diligence, investment and real estate opportunities, asset protection, brand and intellectual property strategy, and trust and estate planning.

Luke also leads Anomaly Sports Group, a consulting firm that provides professional development and life‑skills education to college athletic programs, athletic departments, and professional sports teams.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

Contact:

Chloe Darrow, Infinite Global

+1 646 685 8074

chloe.darrow@infiniteglobal.com