The 25th Tunnel to Towers NYC 5K Run & Walk is Set for September 27th

New York, NY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is open for the 25th Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC, taking place Sunday, September 27, 2026.

This milestone event will bring together tens of thousands of runners, walkers, first responders, and veterans to follow in the footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller and honor the memory of all the heroes lost on September 11th.

This year’s race is limited to 30,000 participants to ensure a meaningful and unforgettable experience for all. Secure your spot by registering now.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC is a tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians lost on 9/11, those still affected by 9/11-related illnesses, and the more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in the Global War on Terror.

Participants will retrace the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who on September 11, 2001, ran through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel in 60 pounds of firefighting gear to reach the World Trade Center where he laid down his life to save others.

For 25 years, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has honored Stephen Siller’s legacy by supporting America’s military members and first responders who risk their lives in the line of duty.

By the end of this year, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered more than 2,000 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders with young children and will have committed over $1 billion across its programs.

This event is made possible by Tunnel to Towers long-time partners; The Home Depot Foundation, Fox News Media, and GMC.

Other generous and committed sponsors include; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP, Carpet One Floor & Home, Anheuser-Busch, American Express, T-Mobile, Hamlin Capital Management, Fleet Response, Fidelis Investors, Synchrony, Streamlight, Altech Electronics, Bloomberg, BD, Mohawk, Masterbrand Cabinets, and Proper Number Twelve Irish Whiskey.

To learn more about Tunnel to Towers’ mission and help deliver life-changing mortgage-free smart homes, visit T2T.org and donate $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of the Foundation’s home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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