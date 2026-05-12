OAAA and National Geographic Photo Ark Launch Nationwide “Pledge to Pollinate” Campaign to Celebrate Photo Ark’s 20th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today announced a new national public service campaign in collaboration with the National Geographic Photo Ark, celebrating the 20th anniversary of this renowned conservation documentary project. The “Pledge to Pollinate” campaign builds on nearly a decade of collaboration between the two organizations and invites the public to take meaningful action in support of wildlife conservation.

Launched at the 2026 OOH Media Conference under the theme of “The Human Medium,” the campaign demonstrates how out of home (OOH) media creates real world connection and drives real world impact. By bringing powerful Photo Ark imagery into everyday environments, the campaign transforms public space into a platform for awareness, engagement, and action.

“Out of home has always been about presence, meeting people in the moments that shape how they see and experience the world,” said Olivia Oshry, Chief Marketing Officer of OAAA. “This campaign brings the mission of the National Geographic Photo Ark into that shared space, turning everyday environments into places of awareness, connection, and action. At a time when attention is fragmented, OOH has the unique ability to make these stories unmissable, and to inspire people to care, and to act.”

At the center of the initiative is a simple but powerful call to action: Pledge to Pollinate. Audiences are directed to PledgeToPollinate.com, where they can submit their own pledge to pollinate and receive a free Photo Ark–branded seed packet by mail, featuring native pollinator-friendly seeds tailored to their region.



Running nationwide across donated inventory from OAAA member companies, the campaign focuses on pollinators, essential species such as birds, bees and butterflies that sustain ecosystems and global food systems, yet face increasing threats from habitat loss and environmental change. Through a clear message, ‘Every animal needs nature to thrive. Plant a seed for their future,’ the campaign encourages small, everyday actions that create meaningful impact. It also reflects the OOH industry’s long-standing commitment to public service, with OAAA members contributing more than $500 million annually in donated media to amplify messages that matter.

“I’ve spent 20 years looking the world’s species in the eye in an effort to show that no one animal is insignificant. All are so worthy of our protection. While it’s easy to love the big species, it’s the small heroes, like pollinators, that help keep our planet running,” said Joel Sartore, National Geographic Explorer and Photo Ark founder. “Through the Pledge to Pollinate campaign, and in collaboration with the OOH industry, we’re shining a much-needed light on these small but mighty pollinators and inviting people across the country to take simple actions that safeguard the very species and ecosystems that sustain us all.”

The campaign was designed by OAAA member Melody Roberts, Founder of Out of Home Creative. It launches in conjunction with Endangered Species Day, observed annually on the third Friday in May, amplifying a critical moment for conservation. At a time when pollinator populations are declining at alarming rates, the initiative offers a clear and accessible way for individuals to be part of the solution.

OOH media companies nationwide are invited to participate by displaying campaign creative and amplifying the Pledge to Pollinate—helping extend the campaign’s reach and drive action at scale.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA’s mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH’s essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org .

About the National Geographic Photo Ark

The National Geographic Photo Ark is celebrating 20 years of inspiring action for wildlife, a testament to the power of photography in the fight against species extinction. Founded by National Geographic Explorer and photographer Joel Sartore in 2006, the Photo Ark is a multiyear effort to document every species living in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries, inspire action through education, and help protect wildlife by supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts. To date, Joel has documented nearly 18,000 species. Through Joel’s signature portrait style on black and white backgrounds, the Photo Ark allows people to experience animals they may not be familiar with without background distractions or size comparisons. It’s a great equalizer that shows how all animals, regardless of size or shape, are glorious. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.org/photo-ark.

Media Contact:

Cassady Nordeen

Cassady@purposenorthamerica.com