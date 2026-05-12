OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark Enters Its First Full Summer with Every Experience Open



OKLAHOMA CITY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a landmark debut year, OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is entering summer 2026 with the opening of OKANA Beach, its award-winning outdoor waterpark, on Saturday, May 16. From adrenaline-pumping attractions including The Drop-off plunge pool slides and Bounce Bay's overwater obstacle course to the fourth-largest pool in the nation, OKANA Beach delivers an unparalleled blend of thrills and relaxation against a backdrop of pristine white sand beaches.

For the first time since opening, every restaurant, venue, and attraction — from the much-anticipated Boardwalk to all 14 dining outlets — will be open and operating for the entire summer season.

“This summer is what we’ve been building toward,” said Gerson Velasquez, Managing Director of OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. “With every restaurant open, The Boardwalk welcoming guests, and an extraordinary lineup of daily programming and special events, 2026 is the year OKANA becomes the complete destination we always envisioned.”

2026 Summer Events & Weekly Programming

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, OKANA Beach hosts a full calendar of signature events:

Memorial Day Bash – The official kickoff to summer, with live music, foam parties, patriotic stilt walkers, mermaid meet-and-greets, a lip sync battle, hula hoop contests, and more.

– The official kickoff to summer, with live music, foam parties, patriotic stilt walkers, mermaid meet-and-greets, a lip sync battle, hula hoop contests, and more. Father's Day – Outdoor BBQ celebration with Horse Soldier Bourbon samplings, a cigar roller, live music, and lawn games.

– Outdoor BBQ celebration with Horse Soldier Bourbon samplings, a cigar roller, live music, and lawn games. 4th of July Bash – A riverside celebration of America’s 250th featuring drink specials, a hot dog eating contest, live music, a drumline, and fireworks.

– A riverside celebration of America’s 250th featuring drink specials, a hot dog eating contest, live music, a drumline, and fireworks. National Waterpark Day – OKANA’s favorite holiday will feature a live DJ, OKANA swag giveaways, dunk tank, and games across both waterparks.

– OKANA’s favorite holiday will feature a live DJ, OKANA swag giveaways, dunk tank, and games across both waterparks. Labor Day Bash – The summer's grand finale, celebrated across both waterparks before OKANA Beach closes for the season.





Recurring weekly programming includes:

Friday Night Fire Shows – Dancing, bubbles, hula hoops, a live fire show, and a dance party until 10pm.

– Dancing, bubbles, hula hoops, a live fire show, and a dance party until 10pm. Saturdays at the Lagoon – Three rotating themes: Throwback Party, Lagoon-a-Palooza, and Lagoon Showdown.

– Three rotating themes: Throwback Party, Lagoon-a-Palooza, and Lagoon Showdown. Salsa Nights – Salsa class, DJ set, and full dance party.

– Salsa class, DJ set, and full dance party. Pajama Storytime – Fridays & Saturdays year-round, 7–8pm, for families with little ones.





The Boardwalk Debuts — And Introduces an All-New Dine Around Passport

This summer marks the full public debut of The Boardwalk, OKANA’s entertainment and dining district adjacent to OKANA Beach. Open to hotel guests and locals, it features four distinct experiences:

Smokehouse Social – A BBQ restaurant combining rich, smoky flavors with dynamic drinks and sports simulators.

– A BBQ restaurant combining rich, smoky flavors with dynamic drinks and sports simulators. Curveball Kitchen – Oklahoma’s first baseball simulator eatery, serving elevated ballpark favorites including a fully loaded Chicago Dog, bold Sonoran Dog, and build-your-own mac and cheese.

– Oklahoma’s first baseball simulator eatery, serving elevated ballpark favorites including a fully loaded Chicago Dog, bold Sonoran Dog, and build-your-own mac and cheese. Bullseye – An upscale entertainment speakeasy featuring 11 axe-throwing bays, 9 dart lanes, and digital putt-putt. Adults-only (21+) after 9pm.

– An upscale entertainment speakeasy featuring 11 axe-throwing bays, 9 dart lanes, and digital putt-putt. Adults-only (21+) after 9pm. The Spa at OKANA – A full-service retreat offering soothing skincare treatments, facials, massages, mani-pedis, and more.

Alongside the Boardwalk’s debut, OKANA is launching The Boardwalk Passport — a first-of-its-kind program inviting locals and visitors to explore all three eateries and the Spa. Guests collect stamps at each restaurant they visit and, once the passport is complete, earn a $50 OKANA gift card. The passport is OKANA’s invitation to the broader Oklahoma City community to make the resort a regular destination.

For more information on OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, or to book online, visit okanaresort.com or call (800) 547-3928.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a04ded43-c215-4434-9fb3-ac6a73b00aff