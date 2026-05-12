BingX Launches EventX, Turning Real-World Events Into Tradable Assets

PANAMA CITY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of EventX , the platform's new contracts feature designed to transform real-world events into tradable opportunities. EventX allows users to trade on the probability of events across a variety of categories, with zero fees for a limited time and exclusive leverage of up to 10x.

By combining intuitive market structures with flexible trading mechanisms, EventX expands on BingX’s multi-market ecosystem, enabling users to turn their convictions into actionable trades through a streamlined and accessible experience:

Flexible Dual Trading Mode: Choose Classic Mode for simple event trading, or switch to Leverage Mode for 10X amplified outcomes.

Choose Classic Mode for simple event trading, or switch to Leverage Mode for 10X amplified outcomes. Limited-Time Zero Fee: Competitive fees and integrated VIP tiers reduce trading costs and support more efficient trading.

Competitive fees and integrated VIP tiers reduce trading costs and support more efficient trading. Diversified Global Events: Trade on major global events across politics, sports, entertainment, economics, crypto, and more.

Trade on major global events across politics, sports, entertainment, economics, crypto, and more. Simple Market Structure: Each market is built on Yes/No outcomes, making participation straightforward and easy to understand.

“EventX is the next step in evolving BingX’s multi-market and multi-asset ecosystem,” said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson of BingX. “As user interest increasingly extends beyond traditional crypto trading into broader event-driven opportunities, we are creating a more diverse and engaging trading environment that connects users to global conversations without leaving the BingX ecosystem.”

*Availability of EventX trading may vary by region, and access is limited to certain compliant locations.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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