Regarding the supplement of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Novaturas”

By the initiative and decision of the Board of AB “Novaturas”, company code 135567698, with its registered office at A. Mickevičiaus st. 27, Kaunas, the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on 27 May 2026 (hereinafter – the Meeting), as indicated in the notice of convening the Meeting of 4 May 2026, has been supplemented with agenda items No 6 -10.

Agenda of the Meeting (including its supplemented items):

The Company’s consolidated management report for 2025. The independent auditor’s report on the Company’s audited annual financial statements and the Company’s consolidated financial statements for 2025. Approval of the Company’s audited annual financial statements and the Company’s consolidated financial statements for 2025. Consent to the Company’s remuneration report. Distribution of the Company’s profit (loss) for 2025. Increase of the authorised capital of the Company. Revocation of the pre-emptive right of the Company’s shareholders to acquire newly issued shares of the Company. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company. Admission to listing and trading of the new shares of the Company on the regulated markets and authorisation to the Company’s Board to take the corresponding actions. Approval of additional remuneration for the Chairman of the Company's Board.

The information required under applicable laws to be provided to shareholders when notifying them of the convening of an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was disclosed by the Company in the notice of the convening of the Meeting of 4 May 2026.

The following documents are attached to this notice for the Meeting:

Notification of the Company’s Board regarding revocation of the pre-emptive right of shareholders to acquire new shares. Draft decisions on the supplemented agenda items of the Meeting proposed by the Company’s Board. Draft new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company. The updated general ballot paper.

Other information and documents for the Meeting were provided in the Company’s notice of 11 May 2026.

Contacts:

Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

J. Jasinskio st. 16C, Vilnius, Lithuania

E-mail: shareholder@novaturas.lt

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