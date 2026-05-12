Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTC: NDBI) Receives Second U.S. Patent Allowance Advancing Commercialization of Ultra-Long-Life Nuclear Diamond Battery Platform

Mesquite, NV, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, Nev., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) (“NDBI” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation nuclear diamond battery technologies through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc., today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a Notice of Allowance for 19 claims under U.S. patent application No. 17/928,967 covering a specialized high-porosity electrode architecture designed for advanced nuclear diamond battery systems.

The newly allowed patent relates to a metal-organic framework (“MOF”) electrode coated with carbon nano-onion structures to be engineered in order to significantly improve charge storage, energy transfer efficiency, and long-term stability within nuclear diamond battery platforms.

This represents the Company’s second major U.S. patent allowance within approximately one year and further strengthens $NDBI’s expanding intellectual property portfolio surrounding betavoltaic energy systems. The Company’s previously allowed patent application (No. 17/926,508) covers the nuclear voltaic core technology responsible for converting radioactive decay into electricity through advanced diamond semiconductor structures.

Management believes the newly allowed patent complements the previously allowed power-generation patent by addressing the energy storage and delivery layer of the overall battery system, creating a more integrated and commercially scalable platform.

Advancing a New Generation of Energy Technology

Nuclear diamond batteries are an emerging class of ultra-long-life energy devices designed to generate continuous low-power electricity from the natural radioactive decay of isotopes such as Carbon-14, Nickel-63, and other radioisotopes encapsulated within synthetic diamond semiconductor layers.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, nuclear diamond batteries are designed with:

No moving parts

No combustion risk

No routine maintenance requirements

No external recharging

Extremely long operational life cycles potentially lasting decades

NDBI believes these characteristics position nuclear diamond batteries as a potentially disruptive technology for mission-critical applications where long-duration, maintenance-free energy is essential.

Potential target markets include:

Aerospace and satellites

Defense and military systems

Medical implants and medical devices

Remote industrial monitoring

Advanced Internet of Things (IoT) sensors

Underwater systems

Autonomous robotics

Deep-space exploration

Long-life blockchain and low-power computing infrastructure

Proprietary Electrode Technology Designed to Improve Performance

According to the Company, the newly allowed electrode patent introduces a highly porous nano-engineered architecture intended to increase surface area and optimize ion transport characteristics within the battery system.

Management believes the technology may improve:

Energy density

Long-term power consistency

Charge retention

Thermal stability

Overall operational lifespan

The Company believes these advancements may help address one of the key technical challenges facing next-generation betavoltaic energy systems: efficient long-duration energy storage and delivery at micro-power levels.

Expanding Intellectual Property Portfolio

The patents are held through NDBI’s majority-owned subsidiary, AtomiQ, Inc. Additional patent applications related to nuclear diamond battery technologies, semiconductor structures, isotope integration methods, and energy optimization systems remain pending before the USPTO.

$NDBI stated that its long-term strategy includes building a vertically integrated intellectual property portfolio spanning:

Betavoltaic energy conversion

Diamond semiconductor structures

Specialized electrode systems

Isotope utilization technologies

Long-life micro-power architectures

Nuclear waste isotope recycling systems

Industry Momentum and Independent Research

Recent independent research and industry developments have highlighted growing interest in diamond-based betavoltaic technologies and ultra-long-life nuclear batteries.

Institutions and organizations conducting research in related fields include:

The University of Bristol

UK Atomic Energy Authority

Various peer-reviewed semiconductor and energy research groups

Emerging commercial developers in Europe, Asia, and North America

Industry analysts have identified increasing demand for long-duration power systems capable of operating in remote, inaccessible, or mission-critical environments where replacing or recharging batteries may be impractical or impossible.

According to third-party market research from firms including Mordor Intelligence and Roots Analysis, segments of the nuclear battery industry are projected to experience compound annual growth rates ranging from approximately 13% to 16.5% through 2030. These estimates are industry-wide projections and do not represent forecasts specific to NDBI.

Management Commentary:

“The allowance of this second patent further validates our continued efforts to build a differentiated intellectual property portfolio in the emerging nuclear battery sector,” said David Tobias. “We believe the combination of advanced diamond semiconductor power generation and proprietary energy storage technologies could position our platform for participation in multiple high-value global industries seeking ultra-long-life energy solutions.”

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) is a Nevada-based technology company focused on the development of nuclear diamond batteries and next-generation betavoltaic energy systems.

Through its majority-owned subsidiary, AtomiQ, Inc., the Company is developing proprietary technologies designed to convert radioisotope emissions into long-duration electrical power using advanced synthetic diamond semiconductor structures.

The Company’s technologies are intended to support future applications requiring highly reliable, maintenance-free, long-life power generation across aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and advanced computing sectors.

NDBI is also evaluating future technologies involving the recycling and utilization of nuclear waste-derived isotopes for use in next-generation energy systems.

For more information, visit:

www.NuclearDiamondBatteriesInc.com

Follow the Company on X:

@NDBI stock

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding patent development, commercialization potential, future technologies, regulatory approvals, Nasdaq uplisting plans, isotope sourcing, strategic partnerships, future markets, and anticipated industry growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Email: info@NuclearDiamondBatteriesInc.com