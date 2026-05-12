KOIL Energy Solutions Announces Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2026 results on Friday, May 15, 2026, before the market opens.

KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its first quarter 2026 results on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See below details.)

PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcndufov

PARTICIPANT DIALS:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE) 1-833-630-1956

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN 1-412-317-1837

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.koilenergy.com, under the "Investors" section.

About Koil

KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL's highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201