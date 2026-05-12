Productive Launches 5.0 With AI Agents That Free Teams From Routine Work

Zagreb, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

















Productive, a business management platform for professional services firms, announced today the launch of Productive 5.0, its most significant release to date. The update introduces AI Agents and a suite of intelligence features — covering time tracking, reporting, meeting transcription, and more — designed to take on routine operational work and free up teams for strategic and client-focused tasks. The launch is informed by original Productive research showing that while AI adoption is widespread for content creation, significantly fewer professionals use it for operational planning and execution.

Professional services firms use AI tools daily — but not where it matters most, a Productive study of its user base reveals. While 76% of professionals reach for AI primarily for writing and editing content, only 29% use it for planning work.



















At the same time, more than two thirds said they'd gladly let AI handle operational tasks like project estimates, time tracking, or task scheduling. That gap is exactly what the platform’s latest release addresses.

Productive 5.0 introduces AI Agents: always-on virtual assistants that execute tasks autonomously and report back, within boundaries users define themselves.

"We didn't want to be just another tool with an AI label," said Tomislav Car, founder and CEO of Productive. "We studied the market, listened to our customers, and built things that actually make sense for the way they work."



What does that look like in practice?

Agencies, consultancies, and other professional services firms run a constant stream of operational work alongside their client work. Productive was built from the start to ease that burden — connecting project management, resources, and finances in a single system. Version 5.0 activates all of that with AI.

For example, time tracking can now be automated. Business reports and specific analyses are available in seconds through the AI assistant. AI Notetaker records and transcribes video calls, generating summaries and turning action items into tasks the moment they end. The entire system can also be connected to the tools a team already uses — calendar, email, communication, coding, or design platforms.



A clear line between human and machine

Productive’s research surfaced one more telling finding: only 17% of respondents would hand client communication to AI. There is a clear line between what people consider repetitive, mechanical work and what they see as genuinely human — and Productive 5.0 is designed around it. AI handles the operational layer; people get back to creative and strategic work.

"Productive 5.0 lets organizations delegate the work they never really wanted to do in the first place," said Car. "While the platform handles reporting, search, analysis, and task delegation, teams can focus on what they got into this business for: client work, strategy, innovation."

Productive 5.0 starts to roll out on May 11 and is available at https://productive.io/5-0/.

In Productive 5.0, agents take care of resource allocation.

About Productive

Productive is an all-in-one platform built for agencies, consultancies, and other professional services businesses. Used by over 1,800 firms across the UK, US, Australia, the Netherlands, and beyond, it connects projects, resources, finances, and business intelligence in a single system.

Press Inquiries

Mia Maček

media@productive.io

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=0sKfqZRI7yI