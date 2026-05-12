New App POP Care Launches to Help Families Manage Health, Caregiving, and Daily Life in One Secure Place

DALLAS, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POP Care , a new secure personal organization platform, has launched on iOS and Android to bring calm and clarity to the chaos of modern family life and caregiving. POP Care provides individuals and families with one secure place to store information, tasks, health records, appointments, documents, and daily responsibilities. The platform introduces a new app category called Lived-In Health™, recognizing that health is not a single moment, but rather something that unfolds continuously throughout real life.

POP Care brings structure to the moments that feel scattered. When responsibilities build and overwhelm sets in, clarity and decision-making suffer. By keeping everything important in one trusted place, POP Care helps people navigate real life with confidence and control.

The platform centralizes health management, document storage, appointment tracking, and shared family coordination, allowing trusted contacts to stay connected and aligned without the constant back-and-forth. An integrated AI assistant, POPPY, provides intelligent, personalized support that grows more useful over time.

The App Built for Family Organization and Caregiving From Experience

POP Care was co-founded by Courtney and Laura, two mothers, businesswomen, and members of the sandwich generation who were simultaneously raising kids, caring for families, managing careers, and supporting aging parents when each lost their fathers — just two days apart. In the middle of grief, they found themselves coordinating medications, medical records, estate paperwork, and family communication across scattered systems. The experience revealed a gap no existing platform had filled.

Co-founder, Laura Pierson says, “After living through the realities of caregiving—and the burden of loss—I knew the system was broken. Living it firsthand, as part of the sandwich generation, made it impossible to ignore how little healthcare is built for real life. What we needed was a system for lived-in health. We built POP so families can carry less, care better, and be present for the people and moments that matter most.”

Research shows that 62 percent of productivity app users abandon apps within 30 days due to complexity or lack of integration, while apps that combine multiple functions with AI guidance see retention rates up to three times higher. Co-founder, Courtney Pruitt says, “POP combines intentional design, data-driven insights, and personalized tracking to create a platform people can depend on long term. We built it to support families managing the daily realities of caregiving, responsibilities, and life’s unpredictable moments—with greater clarity and less stress.”

Introducing Lived-In Health

POP Care defines a new category, Lived-In Health™, which recognizes that health is not a siloed experience but something that occurs over time, across responsibilities, relationships, and everyday decisions.

Through its mobile platform, POP Care brings together:

Health records and medical information

Appointments and schedules

Important documents and files

Daily responsibilities and routines

Shared coordination through POP Circles™





While POP Care was born from caregiving, its purpose extends far beyond moments of crisis. From wellness visits and school forms to family schedules and pet care, POP Care helps reduce the invisible mental load that families experience when information is scattered across apps, texts, emails, notebooks, or just stored in their heads. Users stay connected to what matters most— their families, their responsibilities, and their own wellbeing without the distraction of traditional platforms.

All data is protected through encrypted storage, ensuring privacy and security at every level. Now available for download on all your Google or iOS devices, visit bringitpop.com for more information. Access the POP Care app in the Apple Store and Google Play .

About POP Care

POP Care is a secure personal organization platform designed to bring calm and clarity to modern life through a new category called Lived-In Health™. Created by two mothers and businesswomen, POP Care helps individuals and families organize health records, manage daily responsibilities, and coordinate care through one connected system. With encrypted storage, shared access through POP Circles™, and an integrated AI assistant called POPPY, POP Care supports a more organized, connected, and steady way of living. Learn more at bringitpop.com .

POP Care was developed by LOGjevity, Inc. Lived-In Health is a trademark of LOGjevity.