ALIT INVESTOR ALERT: Alight, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Alight Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) common stock between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 15, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Alight class action lawsuit. Captioned McCarty v. Alight, Inc., No. 26-cv-02924 (N.D. Ill.), the Alight class action lawsuit charges Alight and certain of Alight’s former top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Alight class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-alight-inc-class-action-lawsuit-alit.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Alight is a technology-enabled services company.

The Alight class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Alight’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; and (ii) Alight’s optimistic reports of growth, cost cutting measures, strong pipeline, and far-reaching visibility fell short of reality as Alight’s sales team was not equipped to execute in accordance with its management’s expectations.

The Alight class action lawsuit alleges that on August 5, 2025, Alight revealed that “deals [are] taking longer to close in the current environment which is temporarily delaying planned growth,” resulting in a reduction of Alight’s revenue guidance to “$2,282 million to $2,329 million.” On this news, the price of Alight common stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 19, 2026, the Alight class action lawsuit alleges that Alight announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 results, revealing that “it will replace its cash dividend with more efficient capital allocation activities” and that “[i]n 2025, we did not meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market.” On this news, the price of Alight common stock fell nearly 38%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Alight common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Alight class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Alight investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Alight shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Alight class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com