Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC). The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Bank of America Global Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays of each presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/ .

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com