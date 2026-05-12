Nurix Therapeutics Announces Bexobrutideg Oral Presentation at the 2026 European Hematology Association Congress

BRISBANE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that an abstract highlighting updated efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1a/b trial of BTK degrader bexobrutideg (NX-5948) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) across lines of therapy has been accepted for oral presentation at the 31st Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA2026), taking place June 11-14, 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Updated efficacy and safety data from an ongoing phase 1a/b trial of the BTK degrader bexobrutideg (NX-5948) in patients with CLL across lines of therapy

Presenter: Tahla Munir, MBChB, Ph.D.

Session title: s449 Novel therapies in relapsed/refractory CLL

Session date and time: June 14, 2026, 11:00 – 12:15 CEST

Session Room: A10-11 Hall

Abstract ID: S150

About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, highly selective small molecule degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) currently being evaluated in the DAYBreak CLL-201 clinical trial ( NCT07221500 ), a pivotal single-arm Phase 2 study of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL. Nurix also continues enrollment in the NX-5948-301 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial ( NCT05131022 ) of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trials can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov .

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of a preclinical stage degrader of STAT6, SAR448272/NX-3911, in collaboration with Sanofi, a clinical stage degrader of IRAK4, GS6791, in collaboration with Gilead, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com .

Contacts:

Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

kfortner@nurixtx.com

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com