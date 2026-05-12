PEDEVCO to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference taking place May 17-19 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

During the event, the Company’s management team will present and host 1x1 meetings with investors. The presentation is currently scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. PT on May 18. Please click here to view the live webcast presentation.

The LD Micro Invitational is an annual conference hosted by LD Micro, a leading platform for micro-cap company data and insights. The event brings together more than 100 companies to showcase their innovations and growth strategies. The conference features presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, providing a platform for engagement with institutional and individual investors, analysts, and industry professionals.

To request a meeting with the PEDEVCO team, please reach out to your LD Micro representative or the Company’s investor relations team at PED@elevate-ir.com.

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region. Following the completion of its October 2025 merger with certain portfolio companies controlled by Juniper Capital Advisors, L.P., the Company’s principal assets include its D-J Basin assets in southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, its Powder River Basin assets in northeastern Wyoming, and its Permian Basin assets in eastern New Mexico, collectively representing over 310,000 net acres. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

PR@pedevco.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

PED@elevate-ir.com