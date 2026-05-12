Lumexa Imaging Advances Growth Strategy by Adding Four New Imaging Centers

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today announced the addition of four new locations in 2026 as part of its continued execution against a disciplined, multi-channel growth strategy. The new centers are located in Spartanburg, South Carolina; Concord, North Carolina; Wexford, Pennsylvania; and Niceville, Florida.

Two of the new locations were added through acquisitions with Lumexa Imaging’s joint venture partners, Advocate Health and UPMC, further advancing Lumexa Imaging’s strategy to expand in high-growth markets through partnerships with leading health systems. With these two acquisitions and two de novos, Lumexa Imaging now operates more than 190 outpatient imaging centers nationwide.

“This expansion reflects consistent execution against our focused growth model,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “Year to date, we have completed two acquisitions and opened two de novo centers, helping keep us on pace on our goal of delivering 8 to 10 de novos annually. The addition of our Wexford, Pennsylvania site also represents the first contribution with our new joint venture with UPMC, an important milestone in our long-term, scalable partnership.”

Lumexa Imaging benefits from durable long-term tailwinds, including an aging population, the expansion of imaging-driven treatment pathways, rising preventative screening rates, and a sustained shift from hospital based to outpatient imaging within a fragmented and capacity-constrained industry.

“Our continued expansion, particularly through joint ventures, reflects the repeatability and capital efficiency of our growth strategy,” continued Ms. Zulla. “We partner with leading health systems to expand access to high-quality, cost-effective outpatient imaging, supporting the continued shift to lower-cost sites of care driven by both patients and payors.”

As Lumexa Imaging advances through 2026 and beyond, the company expects to continue executing its growth strategy through a combination of de novo development, acquisitions, and strategic joint ventures, supporting sustained expansion and long-term value creation.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and greater than 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our ability to drive future growth and execute on our goals, strategies and long-term objectives, including our ability to expand our outpatient imaging center footprint, benefit from partnerships and market trends, and realize the expected benefits of newly added imaging centers. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

Investors

Sue Dooley

sue.dooley@Lumexaimaging.com