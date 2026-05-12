CNB Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend For Common Stock

 | Source: CNB Financial CNB Financial

CLEARFIELD, Pa., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCNE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock payable on June 15, 2026 to common stock shareholders of record as of June 1, 2026.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $8.5 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, and 79 offices comprised of one loan production office, one mobile office, two limited service offices, and 75 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania, serves as the multi-brand parent to various divisions. These divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, based in Roanoke, Virginia, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; ESSA Bank, based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northeast Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley region; and Impressia Bank, a division focused on banking opportunities for women, which operates in CNB Bank’s primary market areas. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

 

            









    

        
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