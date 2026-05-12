Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at CDMO Live Europe

CHASKA, Minn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR ) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at CDMO Live Europe. The conference will take place May 19-21, 2026, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

CDMO Live Europe

Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of manufacturing science and technology, will participate in a panel discussion, and the company will host meetings with prospective customers to discuss process development and manufacturing services for injectables programs.

Panel Title: The Tech Transfer Playbook: Right First Time Strategies

Panel Date/Time: May 19, 2026, 13:40 to 15:00

Booth: Booth G-1

Conference Dates/Location: May 19-21, 2026, in Rotterdam, Netherlands

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during CDMO Live Europe, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com .

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners

Stephanie Diaz (Investors)

415-675-7401

sdiaz@vidasp.com



Jennifer Arcure (Media)

917-603-0681

jarcure@vidasp.com

