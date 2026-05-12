Beyond Oil Enters Revenue Execution Phase, Advancing Strategic Customer Adoption and Expanding Direct Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, improving food quality, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced the next phase of its global commercialization strategy as it advances into revenue execution and customer adoption.

Over the past year, the Company established a global commercial foundation, including expansion into multiple markets, development of a broad partner network, and the creation of a growing pipeline of foodservice customers. Building on this momentum, Beyond Oil is now focusing on its commercialization activities, centered on customer adoption, rollout programs, and increasing revenue visibility.

Advancing an Account-Based Strategy Focused on Strategic Customers

As part of this next phase, Beyond Oil is advancing its direct account-based commercialization strategy, focused on large and strategic end customers, typically multi-location operators where the Company can deploy its solution across dozens, hundreds or thousands of sites, along with its work with strategic distribution partners to support the broader market.

The Company’s core target segments include:

Restaurants, including quick-service restaurants (QSR), casual dining, and other chain-based formats

Hotels and hospitality groups

Catering and institutional foodservice providers

Food retail, including supermarkets and convenience store operators

Beyond Oil is increasing direct engagement with these customers and positioning itself to be designated as a strategic partner, supporting implementation, rollout and long-term operational integration, whether engaged with them directly or through its broader strategic partners.

This approach reflects the Company’s focus on building deep, long-term relationships with high-value customers and driving scalable, recurring usage across multi-location operations, forming the foundation for a predictable and recurring revenue model.

Expanding Direct Sales to Accelerate Strategic Customer Adoption

To support this commercial strategy, Beyond Oil has expanded its direct sales organization, particularly in the United States, which the Company expects to be a primary growth market and a key strategic focus, particularly from the second half of 2026, given its scale and its role as a global decision-making hub for major foodservice operators.

Notably, as described in its press release dated March 16, 2026, an American premium casual dining chain has recently become a direct customer of Beyond Oil, along with the press release dated March 30,, 2026, noting its entry into the supermarket vertical of the U.S. market, having begun selling its product to a top-tier American supermarket brand. The Company intends to build on these milestones to accelerate direct sales, partner support, and customer adoption in the United States. To support execution at scale, Beyond Oil operates through two coordinated commercial units, North America and International, each supported by dedicated sales and customer success teams. This structure enables focused customer engagement, effective implementation, and consistent rollout across global markets.

Aligning and Leveraging Channel Partners to Enable Scalable Customer Access

Beyond Oil continues to work with a range of partners, including logistics providers, broadline distributors, regional distributors, and specialized sales partners, to support market access and customer implementation.

The structure of these partnerships varies by market. In certain regions, partners play a lead role in distribution and onboarding, while in others, the Company engages more directly with customers and with distribution partners that align with this approach. As part of this next phase, Beyond Oil has refined its partnership portfolio to align with this account-based strategy. The Company has decided, therefore, to discontinue its agreement with Latitude Inc. (U.S. and Ukraine), as part of its transition away from master distributor structures that relied on layers of sub-distributors and toward a more direct, account-based engagement model with strategic customers and targeted distributors. Furthermore, in Australia, the Company has discontinued its agreement with T&J Oil PTY Ltd., and has commenced working with alternative non-exclusive partners in the region that are better aligned with its operational standards and execution priorities. In India, YMS Frying continues to operate as a non-exclusive distributor; however, the previously disclosed agreement structure, including projected contract values and original commitment terms, will not be entirely fulfilled, and, as a result, this commercial relationship is not considered strategic or material to the Company’s operations. This refinement reflects a disciplined focus on partnerships and channels that support measurable customer adoption, rollout and long-term value creation.

The Company continues to build on its current commercial momentum, with early-stage deployments and initial rollouts already underway, and expects further acceleration as customer deployments expand, particularly in the second half of 2026. Management believes this evolution will provide investors with clearer visibility into the Company’s commercial traction and the scalability of its business model.

“We have spent the past year building the foundation for global commercialization, including our partner network and a strong pipeline of strategic customers,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “We are now entering the next phase, focused on execution, customer rollout and scaling recurring usage. Our strategy is centered on becoming a strategic partner to leading foodservice operators and embedding our solution into their daily operations. We believe this approach, combined with a more focused partner ecosystem and expanded direct sales capabilities, positions us to accelerate adoption and build a scalable, high-quality global business.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, food retail and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.



Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.



Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com