Varonis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 18 – 20, in Boston. The presentation is scheduled for May 19 at 10:05 a.m. ET.

TD Cowen 54 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, May 27 – 28, in New York. The presentation is scheduled for May 28 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, May 27 – 28, in New York. The presentation is scheduled for May 28 at 10:50 a.m. ET. William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 2 – 4, in Chicago. The presentation is scheduled for June 2 at 12:00 p.m. CT.



The audio presentations will be webcast live and available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.



Additional Resources

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com.

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About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com



News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com