Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Jon Vingo as Chief Development Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRCB) (“Black Rock Coffee Bar”) today announced the appointment of Jon Vingo as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Mr. Vingo will oversee Black Rock Coffee Bar’s restaurant development strategy, including real estate and site selection, prototype design, and construction.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Jon to the Black Rock team. Jon brings extensive experience leading disciplined, multi‑market store expansion across a range of brands, and we’re confident his leadership will play an important role as we continue to execute our development strategy and scale the brand,” said Mark Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “As we work towards our target of opening 1,000 stores by 2035, Jon will play an instrumental role in growing our development pipeline and successfully expanding into new markets so that we can serve more communities nationwide.”

“I’m thrilled to join Black Rock at a pivotal time in its growth journey. With strong momentum in the business and a rapidly expanding footprint, there’s tremendous opportunity to scale our pipeline and bring this exceptional people-first concept to more customers across the country,” said Mr. Vingo. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the team to execute a disciplined expansion strategy to support our long-term growth plans.”

Mr. Vingo brings more than two decades of experience leading growth, operations, and brand strategy for large-scale, multi-unit restaurant and hospitality brands. His background spans enterprise operations, new market expansion, restaurant development, and brand transformation, with a proven track record of scaling concepts while strengthening culture and operational discipline. Across senior leadership roles, Jon has led end-to-end growth strategies, including market entry planning, site selection and development execution, brand refreshes, and technology-enabled operational improvements. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Skillets Restaurants, where he repositioned the brand for sustainable growth through leadership restructuring, restaurant redesign, and enhanced marketing and digital capabilities. Prior to that, Jon held senior leadership roles at Pineapple Hospitality Group, Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse), Tokyo Joe’s, and Panera Bread, where he consistently drove disciplined expansion, improved unit economics, and built high-performing teams.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with more than 190 locations spanning seven states from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Investor Contact

Will MacIntosh

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(541) 208-1860

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