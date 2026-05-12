XMax Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “XMAX”

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN, the “Company” or “XMax”) today announced that its ticker symbol will change from “XWIN” to “XMAX,” effective at market open on May 18, 2026. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “XMAX.”

The ticker symbol change is intended to further align the Company’s public market identity with the XMax brand and create greater consistency between the Company’s corporate name, market-facing identity, and evolving strategic direction. The XMAX ticker symbol provides a clearer representation of the Company as it continues to advance the next phase of its corporate development, including its ongoing expansion into artificial intelligence technologies.

The ticker symbol change will not affect the rights of the Company’s existing shareholders. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and shares of common stock of the Company traded under the current ticker symbol will automatically reflect the new ticker symbol once the change becomes effective.

“This ticker symbol change represents an important step in aligning our public market presence with the XMax brand and the next chapter of our corporate development,” said Xiaohua Lu, CEO of XMax Inc. “As we continue to expand our AI ecosystem, including model infrastructure, API orchestration, and enterprise deployment capabilities, we believe the XMAX ticker symbol better reflects our evolving business strategy and long-term growth objectives.”

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XMAX), formerly known as Nova LifeStyle, Inc., is a diversified company engaged in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, including AI software and platform-based services, as well as the design, sourcing, and distribution of contemporary furniture. The Company is expanding into artificial intelligence technologies to support future growth, while continuing to operate through an established global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels for its furniture business. By leveraging both its emerging technologies and traditional operations, the Company aims to drive diversification and long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com