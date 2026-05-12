Cloudastructure Schedules Q1 2026 Earnings Call

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, May 18th, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provide a business update. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Friday, May 15, 2026 after market close.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call:

Date: May 18, 2026

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT

Live Call: 1-888-506-0062 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-973-528-0011 (International)

Access Code: 837138

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3134/54039

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through June 1, 2026, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 54039. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 365 days.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com