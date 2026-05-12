Synaptics to Showcase Real-World Edge AI Use Cases at COMPUTEX 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) announced its plans for COMPUTEX Taipei 2026, June 2–5, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, where it will showcase how its AI-native compute, connectivity, and sensing solutions are helping accelerate the next wave of Edge IoT applications.



As Edge AI continues to move from concept to deployment, Synaptics is enabling developers to bring more intelligence, responsiveness, privacy, and efficiency directly onto devices. At COMPUTEX, Synaptics will demonstrate how its latest innovations, including Synaptics Astra™ AI-native embedded compute, next-generation wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing, work together to support real-world AI experiences across smart home, industrial automation, physical AI, and smart enterprise applications.



Synaptics’ technology showcase will demonstrate how its compute, connectivity, and sensing solutions are used to power more context-aware smart home devices, from intelligent control and presence detection to robust wireless connectivity. It will also highlight how Edge compute and multimodal sensing support emerging physical AI applications, including more natural human-machine interaction, and vision- and voice-enabled robotics applications. For industrial and enterprise environments, Synaptics will showcase how on-device and on-premise Edge AI can enable applications such as assembly line monitoring and optimization, fleet and infrastructure management, intelligent public safety, and enhanced docking and workspace solutions.



Together, these demonstrations underscore an emerging industry shift: Edge AI is becoming increasingly important for applications that require real-time decision-making, lower latency, greater privacy, and dependable operation without constant cloud reliance. Synaptics’ tightly integrated approach to compute, connectivity, and sensing helps developers and design engineers reduce system complexity and accelerate time to market for differentiated AI-enabled devices.



Join Synaptics at COMPUTEX 2026, to experience the latest in Edge AI innovations and meet with experts shaping the future of intelligent IoT.



Where: Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) Semiconductors & Hospitality Suites X0022 | Taipei, Taiwan

When: June 2-5, 2026

To schedule customer meetings, contact your local Synaptics Sales Representative. For media appointments, please email: client-syn@pretzl.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit www.synaptics.com.



Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding product capabilities, performance, power efficiency, availability, and potential applications of Synaptics’ technologies, as well as industry trends and the adoption of Edge AI technologies. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in customer demand; the pace of adoption of Edge AI technologies; supply chain constraints; manufacturing and yield challenges; competitive product offerings and technological developments; and delays in product development or commercialization. For more information regarding these and other risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” sections of Synaptics’ most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Synaptics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Synaptics Incorporated

Neeta Shenoy

neeta.shenoy @synaptics.com