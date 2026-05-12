Vornado JV Completes $161 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its 45.1% owned joint venture has completed a $161 million refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue, a 194,000 square foot office and retail property in the Meatpacking district of Manhattan, which is fully leased to Aetna and Starbucks. The interest only loan, which matures in March 2029, as fully extended, carries a rate of SOFR plus 3.00% for the first year, SOFR plus 3.35% for the second year and SOFR plus 3.85% for the remainder of the term.

The loan replaces the previous $155 million loan that bore interest at SOFR plus 2.45% and was scheduled to mature in November 2026.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Currently, some of the factors are interest rate fluctuations and effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.